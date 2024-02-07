New Ring doorbell brings top-end 3D detection tech to wire-free installations

Ring has announced the first battery doorbell which incorporates the company's radar-based 3D Motion Detection and Bird's Eye View features; the Battery Video Doorbell Pro which the company is calling their 'most advanced battery-powered doorbell'.

This will make it possible for wire-free installations to take advantage of these features which can be especially useful in reducing false positives from the alert systems – even more so if your door is relatively near the street because the radar (3D Motion Detection) makes it possible to disable triggering from movement further away, not something a normal infrared camera can do.

We've already seen these technologies in other products from the Amazon-owned smart-home security company. It was first seen on permanently wired products like the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro (which carried a price premium of about $50/£50 over the Floodlight Cam Wired Plus which lacked the tech). Adding it to a battery-powred device, however, increases the possibilities for installation when it comes to doorbells as not everyone has power to their doorbell.

Ring doorbells with radar tech were first seen in 2021, but only those like the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 which need a wired power supply.

The new Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro will also boast 1536p HD video, and Ring are promising dynamic image processing and high-efficiency compression which they say will deliver life-like color. They even state a feature they call 'Low-Light Sight' will deliver color with nothing more than the light available from street lighting – without bathing visitors with white LED light.

The device will also boast color pre-roll, dual-band wi-fi, Alexa compatibility (it is Ring, after all!) and package and person alerts if you subscribe to Ring Protect.

The Battery Video Doorbell Pro will be available for purchase for $229 / £199.99 / AU$349 from March 20th.

I hope to review the device soon for our best smart doorbells guide, and check our best ring cameras guide too if you're thinking of building a system.