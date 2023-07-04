Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen review

Some say "new is always better," and in this case, they'd be right. There wasn't a lot wrong with the 1st generation, and – if you're happy with Ring's way of doing things – the addition of a privacy guard and pre-roll is a plus. We'd still like to see local storage (to side-step subscription fees), but staying in Ring's ecosystem does bring reliability and ease of use it's hard to argue with.

Though some might still associate the name only with smart doorbells, Amazon-owned Ring has augmented that range with such an extensive variety of security cameras that they have offerings for indoors and out, with and without lighting, and many – including the Indoor Camera – have reached a new generation.

The Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) faces extensive competition, from the Blink Mini (also from an Amazon-owned firm), Wyze, and others on our list of best indoor cameras, so the question is, what makes this stand out. If you're already a Ring fan, does this offer enough more for you to want to upgrade?

Specifications

Resolution: 1080p Full HD

Field-of-view: 140 degrees

Two-way audio: Yes

Battery: No

Night vision: Yes

Configurable motion sensing: Yes

Privacy Guard: Physical, built-in

Key features

The Ring Indoor Cam was never about feature overload, but it covers the basics as part of the well-established Ring ecosystem. Ring's phone app (which works with all Ring devices) is easy to set up and use.

The camera captures and records at 1080P, which is more-or-less standard now, in color when there is adequate light and in monochrome at night. It supplies a small amount of invisible infrared light for this purpose, enough to illuminate an average room. The big physical change from the previous generation is the incorporation of the privacy shield.

There is also 'two-way-talk' – a microphone and speaker which you can use to communicate live from your phone to your kids, your pets, or whomsoever you catch as you watch. A motion alert on your phone (which is optional, and can be set to areas) will grab your attention so you don't have to keep watching all the time.

It's always important to remember that if you want to view events later, save, and share recorded videos you need to subscribe to Ring Protect. There is no onboard storage alternative here, so be prepared for a subscription starting at $3/£2.50/AU$4.95 a month. This does now include Advanced Pre-Roll – capturing a bit more of events than before. Without the sub though, it's live video only.

Build & handling

The indoor cam isn't the smallest in the category – and certainly not in the dubious 'spy cam' camp – but it isn't big either. It draws power from a Ring-specific flush-fitting microUSB cable which we've seen on previous models too. The aesthetic hasn't really changed; the privacy cover isn't too loose, but reassuring and made of quality plastic.

It usually appears say on a surface, but it can actually be mounted several ways. There is a swivel mount where the base of the cylindrical body meets the circular foot, and the foot can be re-positioned as a wall mount or even used upside-down for a ceiling mount. You'll have a trailing cable whichever way you go.

Setup is as simple as downloading the Ring app and following the on-screen instructions. It's even easier if you've done so before as the app will remember your Wi-Fi password; you'll still need to point your phone camera at the QR code on the back of the camera, so at least start setup before you mount it.

Performance

Video quality is impressive in a typically challenging room (bright window, shadowy areas, or uneven artificial light). There is a clear fish-eye effect thanks to the wide-angle view, but that is far from a complaint; it certainly isn't harsh enough to prevent you making out detail.

Perhaps what was more striking was how the camera begin recording thanks to the inclusion of what Ring calls 'Advanced Pre Roll'. The fact clips no longer start several seconds after the action is much appreciated.

Sound quality is acceptable, though obviously at this size the internal speaker isn't going to win over any audiophiles. The addition of a siren option lets you surprise less welcome visitors, which saves thinking of anything to say when you just want to deter folks.

If we were looking for irritations, it was how easily the person sensor was triggered – make sure there isn't a TV screen in the view or use the zone to count it out. The only problem with zones for a camera which is so portable is that you'll need to reset them every time you re-position the camera.

Verdict

We liked its predecessor and the Ring Indoor Camera 2nd Gen is only an improvement. The software features, including privacy zones and the pre-roll are excellent, and we know plenty of people who would find having devices like these around a lot easier to stomach with the privacy shield so easily in reach. Note, though, that is effectively a clip-on, and can be removed entirely – that's why it feels a tiny bit flimsy compared to the rest of the device.

It is a testament to the attention that Ring has paid to real-life experience that, when setting up, the app asks you if you've placed the camera looking out of a window. This can be a problem as reflective glass can block images and cause all kinds of issues with the night light. Instead of chastising customers, however, the app warns them, lets them take the risk, and offers to disable features that will be unreliable in that context.

The only real hesitation we have in recommending this camera is because of the ongoing subscription, which is essential to get the best from it. But if you are already familiar with the Ring system (and especially if you have a multiple-device plan) then this is a great choice. Even if you're not, it's fair to say that Ring's cloud system is one of the best implemented you can find.

