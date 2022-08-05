The best iPad Pro cases: ensure the ultimate protection for your iPad Pro

These days, the best iPad Pro case can be surprisingly affordable, and is crucially needed to help protect your device from inevitable dirt, scratches, bumps, spills, and other forms of accidental damages.

So, given how easy it is to accumulate wear and tear on your iPad Pro, it's crazy not to ensure the best protection possible for it with a reliable case.

The 5th generation pro-grade iPad is available in two different sizes: the iPad Pro 12.9-inch, and the iPad Pro 11-inch, both released in May 2021. It's important to be sure you're getting the right sized case for your device to ensure accurate fitting.

And it's not just about the screen diameter, either. Each iPad Pro model depending on generation will have different button layouts, access ports and camera sizes, there's nothing worse than purchasing an accessory to later realise that it doesn't fit your Apple product. Before you buy, double check your model number (the A number can be found on the back of your iPad Pro) to ensure the case is compatible.

This article brings together the best iPad Pro cases currently available, covering a variety of styles and budgets, in one handy place. Some are hugely protective, and will help your tablet withstand some big bangs. Others have extra features, such as adding a keyboard and turning your tablet into a laptop. And some have a minimalist, slimline design, for more stylish looks.

(Image credit: Apple)

(opens in new tab)

1. Apple Smart Keyboard and Folio case The best iPad Pro case overall Specifications Manufacturer: Apple Color: Black Weight: 297g Today's Best Deals View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at MobileCiti Online (opens in new tab) View at Allphones (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Transforms your iPad Pro into a laptop + Slim build + Official product Reasons to avoid - Only available in black - Not the most protective

The Apple Smart Keyboard Folio case features a full-size keyboard, and is the perfect accessory for your iPad Pro 12.9 or iPad Pro 11 device as it will effectively turn your device into a laptop. Being an official Apple product, the case is incredibly easy to fit and use: there's no charging or pairing required, you are able to simply attach the keyboard and start typing.

When it's not being used as a QWERTY keyboard, the folio casing protects the back and the screen from scratches and bumps, so you have maximum peace of mind for when you're carrying your Apple iPad around.

Having said that, you may be able to find far better protective cases available from elsewher if you're not adamant on having an official Apple case. If you're prone to dropping your devices, you're better off choosing another product, such as the sturdier offering from Otterbox (number 7 on our list).

(Image credit: Apple)

(opens in new tab)

2. Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro range The best iPad Pro case if you don't need a keyboard Specifications Manufacturer: Apple Color: Black, White, Cactus, Pink Sand, Surf Blue Weight: 175g Today's Best Deals View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Perfect fit + Premium quality + Official product Reasons to avoid - Less protection than some offer

Being an official Apple product, this folio case will fit your tablet like a second skin, and it's super light too! The Smart Folio case offers great protection for both the front and back of your iPad Pro, so you can have peace of mind traveling around with it. The magnetic closure is highly satisfying and strong, but not so strong that you have to wrestle with your tablet to get it open.

You can fold the Smart Folio into varying positions and all angles will be beneficial for most of your needs, like reviewing photos, to watching Netflix, for instance. Overall, this looks and feels like a premium product. It's constructed from a single piece of polyurethane, and offers great protection. And, as long as you place it on a flat, sturdy surface, your iPad Pro will sit nicely enough without wobble.

• Best iPad keyboard (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Logitech)

(opens in new tab)

3. Logitech Slim Folio Pro iPad Case with Keyboard The best iPad Pro case for value Specifications Manufacturer: Logitech Color: Blue, Black, Red Weight: 900g Today's Best Deals View at NanoByte Solutions (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Well built case + Good value Reasons to avoid - Keys aren't the best - Heavier than Apple options

The Logitech Slim Folio Pro iPad Case is a protective case with a backlit keyboard combined into one neat package. This case connects to your iPad Pro via Bluetooth (rather than via Apple Smart Connector, which is a better alternative for those less tech-savvy as it would save you the trouble of having to pair your device). The keyboard itself features full-sized backlit keys allowing productivity into the night and wherever you go. It also features familiar handy iOS shortcuts and the keys are well spaced so that your typing still feels fairly natural.

The case from Logitech feels durable and has excellent edge protection; it will certainly keep your precious device protected from bumps, scratches and spills. On the negative side, we'd prefer the keys travel to feel a little less plastic-y.

If you're after an iPad Pro case but can't quite afford the official Apple option, this is a great value alternative. Plus Logitech has been good enough to include a place to house your Apple Pencil (something that's lacking on the Apple keyboard folio case). It's compatible with the following models: A1876/A2014/A1895/A1983/A229/A2233.

(Image credit: Logitech)

(opens in new tab)

4. Logitech Folio Touch iPad Keyboard Case with Trackpad & Smart Connector A well made, protective iPad Pro case with a keyboard Specifications Manufacturer: Logitech Colors: Black Weight: 900g Today's Best Deals View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at MyDeal (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great design + Nice kickstand + Backlit keys automatically adjust Reasons to avoid - Limited key travel

This protective case, also from Logitech, features a flexible kickstand that offers 40° of tilt. So you can be sure to get the right angle for the task at hand when you want to review your photos, sketch, do a Zoom call, or watch videos, you can even fold the keyboard out of the way entirely – which is a really neat design feature.

Logitech state that: 'The large, well-spaced keyboard containing a full row of iPadOS shortcut keys lets you type comfortably with speed and accuracy.' While this is true, it's a shame that on this keyboard, the buttons feel just a little like typing on a plastic touch screen as they don't really press down in the same way as those on a laptop.

However, there's always going to be a trade-off with this kind of case: In keeping the design lightweight, the keyboard's functionality has suffered only slightly. It is a durable case which offers great edge protection, and the keyboard works really well, it's also good value for money, so don't let this put you off.

The keys automatically light-up to adjust to your environment's lighting, which is another neat feature. Nice one, Logitech. It's compatible with the following models: A1980/A2013/A1934/A1979/A228/A2233.

(Image credit: Torro)

(opens in new tab)

5. Torro Tablet Case compatible with Apple iPad Pro 11 The best iPad Pro case for style Specifications Manufacturer: Torro Color: Black, Red, Dark brown Weight: 290g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Quality leather + Great protection + Stylish looks Reasons to avoid - Not the lightest

This Torro iPad Pro 11 case has a high-gloss finish, cream microfibre interior and contrasting cream TORRO bull’s head insignia, designed for people who are after a stylish, functional and high-quality product to enhance and protect their iPad Pro.

Thanks to the Napa leather, the case has a lovely soft feel to it and the silicone-based internal frame with toughened sturdy rear plate offers additional shock absorption, so you can be sure that it's durable. Even though the case closes via an elasticated band rather than using magnets, you can still facilitate the wake/sleep function of your iPad by simply lifting and closing the microfibre lined cover.

The Torro case offers good all-around protection and the leather provides excellent grip. For added functionality, the case has three anti-slip stripes to enable three angles for comfortable reviewing of photos and footage, TV viewing, typing and so on. Overall, this is a high-quality iPad Pro case.

(Image credit: Zugu)

(opens in new tab)

6. Zugu Case 2020 for the iPad Pro 12.9 A stylish iPad Pro case with great drop protection Specifications Manufacturer: Zugu Color: Black Weight: 522g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 5ft drop protection + Stylish looks + Good value Reasons to avoid - Adds some weight

We know that you’d like to keep your iPad Pro’s sleek lines and metal body on show for the world to see, but ultimately protection comes before styling. Hang on a minute, though: this case doesn't compromise on style either – brilliant!

The Zugu Case 2020 strikes the perfect balance between function and aesthetics, offering reliable full-body protection while staying slim. There are airflow vents in the PC/TPU shell that prevent overheating, too.

The case has been engineered with a robust bumper and rugged TPU and PC shell for major drop protection. Despite boasting a relatively slim profile, this case offers protection from drops up to five feet, making it ideal for the ultra-clumsy or people who use their tablets in harsh environments.

(Image credit: OtterBox)

(opens in new tab)

7. OtterBox Defender series for the iPad Pro range A great combination of style and safety Specifications Manufacturer: Otterbox Color: Black Weight: 898g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Robust and rugged + Slimline + Stylish aesthetics Reasons to avoid - Pricey for polycarbonate

When it comes to protective cases, whether for iPhones or iPads, OtterBox is about as good as it gets. And with this particular case, you can rest assured that your prized tech possession will be safe and secure without scrimping on style.

The OtterBox Defender offers three layers of protection in a drop-proof case. There's a solid inner shell and a resilient outer slipcover; the case feels grippy, so there's very little chance it will slip out of your hands, and the level of protection withstands drops, bumps and shocks, while the clear polycarbonate rear panel means you can still showcase your iPad Pro in all of its glory.

This case from OtterBox comes with reinforced rubber corners to help to protect your iPad Pro against accidental drops and damages, while a slightly lipped front keeps the screen safe from scratches. In short, this is an excellent bit of kit, that's well worth the money.

(Image credit: Pipetto)

(opens in new tab)

8. Pipetto Origami Pencil iPad case Pro 11 & Pro 12.9 The best cheap iPad Pro case Specifications Manufacturer: Pipetto Color: Pink, Black, Navy, Royal Blue, Turquoise Lambskin, Champagne Gold, Dark Grey, Pistachio Yellow, Purple, Red, Rose Gold Weight: Not specified Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Many stand modes + Loads of color options + Apple Pencil slot Reasons to avoid - Not as protective as other competitors

The Origami Pencil Case features lots of stand positions and functionality, and comes with a slot for your Apple Pencil as well as a TPU bumper for extra protection. It's similar to the Apple Smart Cover featured in this guide, and it even turns the device on/off when opened/closed, in the same way that the Smart Cover does.

The magnetic cover is made from PU and has exactly the same touch and feel as Apple's Smart Cover. The back is made from a shock absorbent TPU, which means your iPad is fully drop protected, feels great in hands and will wipe clean.

The 'Origami' folding style of the smart cover is what makes it stand out in terms of functionality and usability, as it offers a total of four different angles, so you can review photos or footage, watch or type in comfort. There are so many different colors to choose from too.

(Image credit: Speck)

(opens in new tab)

9. Speck SmartShell Plus for iPad Pro 12.9 The best clear iPad Pro case Specifications Manufacturer: Speck Color: Clear, Onyx Black Weight: 53g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Slim design + Clear and transparent + Great value Reasons to avoid - Not everyone likes polycarbonate

This clear case for the iPad Pro enables your beautiful Apple tablet's design to really shine through. So, if showing off your iPad is important to you, while keeping it safe from everyday knocks and scratches, dirt and spills, you'll want to consider this well-designed bit of kit.

The sleek, slim-line case fits the tablet really well and the transparent rear features cut-outs in all the right places. What's more, there's a gap along the side so you can add on Apple's own Smart Keyboard to effectively turn your tablet into a laptop. We really like the reinforced edges and corners that will give you peace of mind that your lovely device is safe from drops.

(Image credit: STM)

(opens in new tab)

10. STM Dux Plus Case for iPad Pro 11 Case The best iPad Pro case for drop protection Specifications Manufacturer: STM Color: Black, Navy Weight: 750g Today's Best Deals View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at PBTech (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Very rugged + Slim-grip design + Attractive looking Reasons to avoid - Pretty heavy

If you're a bit accident prone with clumsy tendencies, you'll want to consider this highly-protective case from STM to you-proof your iPad Pro. The Dux Plus case is said to maintain all operating functions after plummeting 26 times from a height of four feet, making this the most rugged case to be featured in this guide.

And what's lovely is that it still retains your tablet's stylish looks. STM uses transparent materials on the back panel so that you can customize your device with personal images, scan a tagging barcode, or simply let the beauty of your device shine through.

The case also features integrated Apple Pencil wireless charging and storage, and STM’s patented magnetic closure. What's not to like?

(Image credit: Ztotop)

(opens in new tab)

11. ZtotopCase for New iPad Pro 12.9 Case 2020 A smart case for the iPad Pro 12.9 with an organizer pocket Specifications Manufacturer: ZtotopCase Color: Black, Dark Gray, Rose Weight: 329g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Nice color options + Slim and light Reasons to avoid - Not very protective - Might wear over time

Made from synthetic leather and microfiber, this smart offering from ZtotopCase will certainly keep your device well-protected, especially from dirt, scratches and bumps, though it isn't going to save your iPad Pro12.9 from any big drops or accidents. This case features a deep recess to protect your device's camera too, and at this low price, you can't ask for much more.

But there is more! The iPad Pro 12.9 case has a built-in leather hand strap, stylus loop, organizer pocket and provides multiple slots for you to set up your iPad Pro at various angles for watching movies or typing up essays and emails.

Like most of the other cases in this guide, this case supports the iPad Pro's auto sleep/wake function. All-in-all, the premium synthetic leather exterior, anti-slip interior lining and hard back shell offer great protection against average daily use.

(Image credit: Spigen)

12. Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for iPad Pro 12.9 Inch Protective case with a cool industrial look Specifications Manufacturer: Spigen Color : Black Weight: 415g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Shock absorbing tech + Attach Apple Pencil Reasons to avoid - Only available in black

This is an excellent rugged case, with shock-absorbing Air Cushion Technology that will help to protect your iPad from accidental drops. This case has carbon fibre detailing and a matte finish to provide a cool, industrial aesthetic appeal.

Designed for the iPad Pro 12.9” (2021), there's a side opening to magnetically attach your Apple Pencil to the case, and the cover folds back so you can additionally use this case as a stand for when you need to work hands free or stream content.

There are precise button cutouts and easy access to the charging port, overall this case from Spigen is well-made, good-looking and very protective for your device.



Read more

• iPad generations (opens in new tab) - which Apple tablet is best for me?

• Best stylus for iPads (opens in new tab)

• Best iPad stands (opens in new tab)

• Best iPad keyboard (opens in new tab)

• Best iPad screen protector (opens in new tab)

• Best iPhone for photography (opens in new tab)

• Best camera phone (opens in new tab)

• Best selfie sticks (opens in new tab)