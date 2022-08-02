Download Instagram stories: an easy guide

If you've been wondering how to download an Instagram story and save it onto your phone to keep, we're here to show you!

There are plenty of reasons why you'd want to do this – maybe you've seen an amazing video from your favorite photographer, an inspirational location to save for later, or you just want to record a memory. Maybe you're building a shrine for your favorite crush. If it's the latter, no judgement.

The best camera phones are now capable of taking amazing photos and videos for Instagram stories, but what about when you want to view that footage outside the app in your phone's photo storage?

There are several websites that allow you to save an Instagram story from another account, but some work better than others. Below, we'll show you how easy it is to save your own Instagram stories, and the slightly trickier methods for saving other people's too!

How to download Instagram stories from your account

Downloading your own Instagram stories is easy and can be done in a few steps.

Tap the “Your Story” icon on the upper left hand corner of your feed to open up your own Story, and the one you want to keep.

Next, tap the three little dots on the lower right hand corner that say “More”, while will bring up a menu of options. Here, hit “Save…” and the story will be saved to your camera roll/photos.

There is also the option to download a whole day's worth of stories into one video clip, by tapping to the end of your stories and then tapping “More”, “Save…” and "Save Story" instead.

Choose "Save..." and then either "Save Video" or "Save Story" (Image credit: Lauren Scott)

How to someone else’s Instagram stories (from your computer)

I've found several free websites out there that download the Stories and Highlights of other people's accounts, so you can access your favourite photographers, content creators or friends even if you didn't post it yourself. For the purposes of this (and to avoid looking like a stalker) I tried doing it with the account of my new puppy.

The first service I found is InstaDP. All you do is type in the username of the profile that you want to download Stories or Instagram highlights from, scroll down and click the one that you want to download, then press "Save as". Easy!

(Image credit: InstaDP)

A slightly more sleek website (but one that does pretty much the same thing) is Story Saver. As before, you simply type in the username of the Instagram account you want to Download from, give a moment to load, and then save the Stories or Highlights you want to a chosen folder on your computer.

(Image credit: Story Saver)

So now you know how to save, download and keep Instagram stories from your own account as well as your favorite followers. Check out the best cameras for Instagram and find out how to make your profile stand out from the crowd!

How to use instagram filters

10 steps for instagram success

Best vlogging cameras