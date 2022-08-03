Why a clever photography cloth has replaced my usual camera bag

While lens and camera wraps are nothing new, I've never used one quite as convenient as the new Stick-it-Wrapper from inventive brand, Nitecore. The wrap works by sticking itself to the opposite color of the cloth when folded, making it super easy to wrap up my gear with peace of mind that it's safe and secure.

Doubling as both a handy cleaning cloth for devices and screens, as well as a protective and sturdy wrapper, this new photography tool is a must-have and has replaced the need for having a specialist camera bag or case (opens in new tab), as I can simply wrap up my gear and safely stowing it in my backpack for quick and on the go shooting.

We recently wrote about Nitecore's incredibly weird mini hairdryer-looking camera cleaning tool (opens in new tab), the BlowerBaby, that claimed to be the world's first electronic rechargeable photography blower. Although it resembled a leaf blower, this device was actually extremely reliable, but a little on the expensive side.

Another ingenious product from Nitecore that we've recently raved about took shape of the the UFZ100 (opens in new tab), a third-party Sony NP-FZ100 battery with a built-in USB-C port for direct external charging. By removing the need to first house the battery inside your Sony camera system for it to charge, there's now no need to pause your shooting experience as you can charge your batteries on the go.

Nitecore has been making headway in developing its latest range of camera cleaning tools and accessories, and the most recent addition to my collection is the new Stick-it-Wrapper (opens in new tab). Available in sizes L (large) or M (medium), and with multiple color options, these sticky wrap-able cloths are perfect for all photographic devices from Mirrorless cameras to chunky telephoto lenses.

Ideal for the occasions where you might want to be a bit more discreet about having your camera and gear with you, like at a dinner party or social conventions, these wrappers look and feel exactly like a generic microfibre cloth, and don't attract attention much at all. With that said, the colors I received – a large Freesia (yellow) and medium Vivid Orange – were exceptionally vibrant.

I am yet to wash these cloth wrappers. I assume that they are washable as it does not state anywhere on Nitecore's websites that they aren't, but any extra collected fluff, puppy hairs and general threads do remove pretty easily with a brush of the hand, and the material of these cloths is super soft yet still sturdy and foldable.

I found my yellow (freesia) cloth to be the perfect size for wrapping up my Sony A7III (opens in new tab) when it has a lens attached to it, and the orange smaller cloth was ideal for securing just my mirrorless camera body, without a lens or any accessories.

The below video from Nitecore accurately portrays the many uses of these cloths, with a range of practical benefits not only for photography gear, but for multiple devices that include tablets and handheld gaming consoles for secure portability.

I tend to keep everything in my Pokemon backpack, and having these cloths from Nitecore has been so reassuring, especially when travelling or on holiday, as I know that my gear and tech are safe without the added bulkiness of needing a seperate camera bag stored within my bag, or as an extra bag to carry.

Nitecore's wrappers are very handy if you're a photographer like myself who can be a little messy and unorganized at times, throwing everything into a rucksack and taking off to a shoot.

These wrappers aren't yet available for purchase worldwide, but we have reached out to the Nitecore team for some clarity and will update this article when we have more information on how you can get one of these self-sticking photography wrappers yourself.

