The best Prime Day deal is not at Amazon! Panasonic GH5 camera is best price ever

By published

Panasonic's highly-respected original hybrid mirrorless camera is just £939 WITH lens! Now that's a prime deal!

Panasonic Lumix GH5
(Image credit: Panasonic)

If you're passionate about shooting video and you're in the market for a new camera, you might want to cast your eye over this new Panasonic Lumix GH5 deal from Wex Photo Video. The UK-based camera retailer is currently offering the GH5 for £939 (opens in new tab) with a Panasonic 12-60mm f3.5-5.6 Lumix G Vario Power OIS kit zoom PLUS an additional battery. 

Panasonic Lumix GH5 with 12-60mm zoom: £939 (opens in new tab)
You can now pick up the Panasonic Lumix GH5 with image-stabilized kit zoom for the best price we have seen it in the UK in this incredible Wex Photo Video deal.

The Panasonic Lumix GH5 has a long reputation one of the best cameras for video (opens in new tab) you can buy, capable of 4K 60p video and with a 20.3MP sensor. The GH5 has a Dual IS Mark II system with up to 5EV stops of compensation and 225 focus points to help you capture the sharpest images possible. It also features dual SD card slots that are UHS-II compatible. Admittedly, the successor Panasonic GH5 II (opens in new tab) and GH6 (opens in new tab) are now on sale, but at the original GH5 is still a great choice for content creators and film students (but do check out the discounts on the GH5 II we have found below).

Panasonic GH5 II deals

Panasonic Lumix GH5 II body | now £999 (opens in new tab)
Save £350 The updated GH5 II is also on sale at Wex today - and is also now at the lowest price we have seen it to date.
Check out our Panasonic Lumix GH5 II vs GH5 (opens in new tab) to see the key differences you get for the money.

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

