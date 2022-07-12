The best Prime Day deal is not at Amazon! Panasonic GH5 camera is best price ever

If you're passionate about shooting video and you're in the market for a new camera, you might want to cast your eye over this new Panasonic Lumix GH5 deal from Wex Photo Video. The UK-based camera retailer is currently offering the GH5 for £939 (opens in new tab) with a Panasonic 12-60mm f3.5-5.6 Lumix G Vario Power OIS kit zoom PLUS an additional battery.

Panasonic Lumix GH5 with 12-60mm zoom: £939

The Panasonic Lumix GH5 has a long reputation one of the best cameras for video (opens in new tab) you can buy, capable of 4K 60p video and with a 20.3MP sensor. The GH5 has a Dual IS Mark II system with up to 5EV stops of compensation and 225 focus points to help you capture the sharpest images possible. It also features dual SD card slots that are UHS-II compatible. Admittedly, the successor Panasonic GH5 II (opens in new tab) and GH6 (opens in new tab) are now on sale, but at the original GH5 is still a great choice for content creators and film students (but do check out the discounts on the GH5 II we have found below).

