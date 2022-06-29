Profoto has just launched the A2 monolight the size of a Coke can

Profoto has just launched a super-compact monolight that's compatible with the huge range of light shaping tools already available. The Profoto A2 is even smaller than the lens-sized Profoto B10’s which means the possibilities for creativity are now even more portable.

Some of the best photography lighting kits (opens in new tab) are made by Profoto, a professional lighting company based in Sweden known for its slick designs and easy-to-use equipment. The Profoto A2 is no different: it promises to deliver consistent flash with a short recycle time in a small, lightweight design.

Whether you shoot weddings, fashion, beauty or editorial, the Profoto A2 will fit in the best camera back packs (opens in new tab), messenger bags (opens in new tab) or even your pocket, as it’s not much bigger than the size of a can of Coke. It can be used in connection with any of the other Profoto lights including the Profoto A1X (opens in new tab) or the Profoto B10X (opens in new tab)’s using the built-in AirX connectivity.

(Image credit: Profoto)

The recycle time of 0.1 - 1.6s is extremely fast, and its max flash is 100 watts, which may not be quite as powerful as the B10 but considering it only weighs 773g with the battery and stand adapter for its size it’s incredibly impressive. The battery charges in less than 2 hours and can manage 400 full-power flashes before needing to be recharged – perfect for when shooting on location.

With its minimalist easy tp use easy-to-use interface, Profoto lights really set themselves apart from other products. Unlike many other brands, there are no complicated menu systems and it’s easy to adjust the power, flash mode and groups/channels. It features a removable umbrella amount and comes with a stand adapter so you can easily angle it in the right height and position.

The Profoto A2 is now available to order from most Profoto dealers with an RRP of $995/£849. It might not be the cheapest option, but if other Profoto products are anything to go by it will certainly deliver powerful lighting options for professionals and be an easy and reliable light to use.

