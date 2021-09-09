Profoto B10X and B10X Plus: power and portability in a high-spec package

Profoto fans have a big reason to be excited as the lighting manufacturer has lifted the veil on their new B10X and B10X Plus heads. The B10 and B10 Plus have proven to be exceedingly popular products and these new successors add some significant upgrades. As with the units they replace the B10X and B10X Plus feature both strobe and continuous light functionality. This makes them ideal for content creators working both with stills photography and video - something which is becoming more common than ever before.

Looking at the specs there are some notable differences between the B10 Classic and the new duo. While the B10X retains the 250Ws flash output of the B10, the continuous light power has seen a major increase, up from 2500 lumens to 3200 lumens. This is a big deal for video creators as the extra output will allow for greater flexibility when working in lower ambient lighting conditions. With the new model at full power the ISO sensitivity on the camera can be kept at a lower setting, reducing image noise. It will also be easier to work with lenses featuring a maximum aperture of f/4 and higher. The B10X meanwhile shares this continuous output, but offers double the flash power at 500Ws.

Profoto B10X Plus specs

Max energy: 500 Ws

Energy range: 10 f-stops (1.0-10)

Recycling time: 0.05-2.2 s

Max continuous output (lumens): 3250

Max light output @ 1m (lux): 10000 lux with OCF Magnum reflector. 1100 lux without reflector

Lamp type: LED

Dimming range (%): 100-10%

Color temp (K): Adjustable 3000-6500 K (+- 500K)

Color rendering (CRI): 90-96

Wireless operating range: With Profoto remotes: 0.5 - 100 m (1.5- 330 ft)

Dimensions (W x L x H): 11 x 10 x 23.5 cm

In terms of flash recycling times the Profoto lights have always had a solid reputation for being fast, when working in the field. The B10X and B10X Plus further this tradition with new, faster recycling processes. While the B10 Classic could be fully recharged in 2 seconds at full power the B10X and B10X Plus are ready to go in 1.2 seconds and 1.5 seconds respectively. The 0.05sec min recycle time remains the same across all three models.

“Both models also include new and useful features,” explains the Product Manager at Profoto, Goran Maren. “We’ve increased the continuous light-output from 2500 lumens to 3250 lumens. That’s a 30% increase. And both B10X’s provide faster recycling speed than their predecessors.”

Despite the upgrades the B10X and B10X Plus retain the size and weight of their predecessors - in the case of the B10X 1.5 kg / 3.3 lbs and 1.9 kg / 4.2 lbs for the B10X Plus. Battery life is also impressive. The B10X can fire 400 full power flashes while the Plus version can manage 200 - the lower maximum being due to the higher output.

Both lights feature adjustable colour temperature, allowing the user to match the mood of the ambient conditions. When shooting portraits at sunset, for example, the warmth of the light can be tuned to appear less cool and jarring with the low kelvin values of the sky.

Profoto B10X specs

Max energy: 250 Ws

Energy range: 10 f-stops (1.0-10)

Recycling time: 0.05-1.2s

Max continuous output (lumens): 3250

Max light output @ 1m (lux): 10000 lux with OCF Magnum reflector. 1100 lux without reflector

Lamp type: LED

Dimming range (%): 100-10%

Color temp: Adjustable 3000-6500 K (+- 500K)

Color rendering (CRI): 90-96

Wireless operating range: With Profoto remotes: 0.5 - 100 m (1.5- 330 ft)

Dimensions (W x L x H): 11 x 10 x 17.5 cm

Founded in Sweden in 1968 Profoto claims it has more than a 70% share of the worldwide lighting rental market. The range is designed to offer a balance of portability and output, bridging the gap between speedlights and studio strobes.

The B10X will be available for $1,995 / £1,695 while the B10X Plus will retail for $2,295 / £1,995.

