"Kodak has a stronger balance sheet than we’ve had in years" as the company reports $1.069 Billion in revenue

Kodak has reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, revealing solid revenue growth alongside a year-end net loss driven largely by one-off financial impacts.

The historic imaging company posted consolidated revenues of $290 million in the fourth quarter, up from $266 million during the same period in 2024, marking a 9 percent increase and signaling continued momentum in several of its key business divisions.

A significant portion of that growth came from Kodak’s Advanced Materials & Chemicals (AM&C) division, which generated $85 million in revenue during the quarter, an increase of 25 percent compared with $68 million in Q4 2024.

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Meanwhile, the company’s print segment also delivered steady gains, bringing in $195 million in quarterly revenue, up from $187 million a year earlier. Gross profit climbed to $67 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $51 million in the same period in 2024, pushing the company’s gross profit margin to 23 percent, up from 19 percent.

Despite these improvements, Kodak reported a GAAP net loss of $108 million in the fourth quarter, compared with net income of $26 million in Q4 2024. Operational EBITDA, however, rose sharply to $22 million, up from $9 million a year earlier, an increase of 144 percent that highlights improving operational efficiency across the business.

For the full year, Kodak reported total revenues of $1.069 billion, a modest increase of $26 million, or 2 percent, compared with 2024. Growth was again led by the AM&C segment, which generated $316 million in revenue, up 17 percent year-over-year.

Print revenues came in slightly lower at $715 million compared with $737 million the previous year. Gross profit reached $232 million, representing a 14 percent increase from 2024, with the company improving its gross margin to 22 percent.

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Jim Continenza, Kodak’s Executive Chairman and CEO, had this to say at the announcement:



“Kodak ended 2025 with a strong fourth quarter, which has created a foundation for growth in 2026. We continue to execute the long-term plan we began in 2019, which focuses on de-levering the company while continuing to invest in our infrastructure and new product innovation. Those investments are now paying dividends. Today Kodak has a stronger balance sheet than we’ve had in years, and we have reduced our annual interest expense by approximately $40 million.

Our print business has launched 14 new products in the past few years, and our AM&C unit has introduced a range of still films and developed a number of growth initiatives in promising new businesses. We have updated our internal IT and reporting systems which allow us to streamline processes, reduce operating expenses and better serve our customers. I am optimistic about taking the next step by operating and selling our way to sustainable growth.“