Hands down, my favorite accessory for on-camera flash is the MagMod Sphere diffuser – so when I saw the brand’s newest Kickstarter, my interest was instantly piqued. The MagMod MagStand is a light stand with a rapid setup, modular monopole, compact design, and dedicated accessories – and I’m geeking out about it.

Light stands are usually fairly basic, but MagMod is bringing a few unusual features with its entry into the category, starting with the quick set-up. The MagStand unlocks all three legs in one motion. Height adjusts by pressing a button on one of the telescoping sections – the stand automatically locks the height when released, no knob tightening required.

This Changes Everything About Light Stands - YouTube Watch On

Above: See the MagStand in action in this YouTube promo video



While the stand has a handful of features for faster setup, MagMod says that the focus of the stand is stability. The legs have a wider 42” base to help hold lights more securely by lowering the center of gravity. Each leg also has two feet instead of one.

That wide base won’t work in every scenario, however, so the MagStand legs can also adjust to a base as small as 16 inches wide. Channels cut into the three legs allow for adding on accessories, and the rapid-mount weight looks a lot more convenient than sandbags (though the brand notes accessories are still under development).

The stand can also be removed from the three legs to use as a lighting monopole. The stand also has a weight hook built in.

Like the brand’s flash modifiers, the MagStand is magnetic – this is for connecting two light stands together when folded, so that you don’t have to make two trips to carry them.

The MagMod MagStand is built with anodized aluminum and comes in two sizes, a nine-foot option and an 11-foot option. When folded, both stands are designed to fit into a standard-sized checked luggage, with the nine-foot version folding down to 32.75 inches and the 11-foot to 37.75 inches (and you can get them a bit smaller if you separate the monopole from the base).

I haven’t been this excited about a light stand since I discovered the auto-deploying legs on the Cheetah Stand. I’m a bit disappointed there’s no auto deploy here, but the MagStand looks to add stability and versatility. Deploying the legs still looks fast, but also like it requires two hands. But I love the idea of not having to twist knobs every time I need to adjust the height. I’m always having issues with wind and stability, so I’m also intrigued by the wider base and future weight accessories.

Like with several of MagMod’s previous launches, the MagStand is launching on Kickstarter. All Kickstarter projects come with risks, but the MagStand has already surpassed its original funding goal.

Crowdfunding pricing starts at $145 / £107 / AU$204 / CA$197 for the nine-foot model and $160 / £118 / AU$225 / CA$217 for the eleven-foot option. The Arizona-based company will also ship to the UK, Canada, Australia, the EU, and Mexico; however, taxes and VAT are not included in the pricing.

