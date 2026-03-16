Leica appoints Andreas Voll as new CEO of the luxury camera brand as it targets global growth, while Kaufmann "plans to remain in the company."
Leica announces CEO transition amid record financial growth - while Kaufmann "plans to remain committed"
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Leica has appointed Andreas Voll as its new chief executive, marking a leadership change at the historic German camera maker as it continues to position itself as a premium technology brand.
Voll, 44, will officially take over the role on April 1, succeeding Matthias Harsch, who has led the company since 2017. Leica confirmed the transition on Sunday, noting that Harsch’s contract concludes at the end of March after nearly eight years guiding the iconic photography brand.
The incoming CEO brings extensive experience from the luxury sector. Voll spent 15 years in management roles at a leading Swiss watch company, where he built a reputation for strategic leadership within high-end consumer technology and luxury goods.Article continues below
Leica’s leadership believes that his background aligns closely with the company’s continued push to strengthen its position at the intersection of premium design, advanced imaging technology, and global brand recognition.
Leica's majority owner and chairman of the supervisory board, Andreas Kaufmann, praised the outgoing chief executive while highlighting the company’s recent success. He credited Harsch with helping Leica expand its position as a premium photography and optics brand while also opening new business opportunities. Under Harsch’s leadership, Leica significantly strengthened its presence in global markets and broadened its reach beyond traditional cameras.
Kaufmann told dpa that incoming chief executive Voll was a leader with extensive international management experience and proven expertise in premium technology, brand management, and strategic corporate development. The appointment signals Leica’s intention to continue expanding its global footprint while reinforcing its identity as a luxury technology brand rooted in heritage but focused on innovation.
Financially, Leica has experienced strong momentum in recent years. Under Harsch’s tenure, the company recorded several consecutive revenue milestones. Most recently, Leica Camera AG reported revenue of €596 million for the 2024/25 financial year ending March 31, representing a 7.6 percent increase and the highest annual revenue in the company’s history.
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Leica, headquartered in the central German city of Wetzlar, employs around 2,300 people worldwide and has benefited from renewed interest in premium compact cameras. The company has increasingly leaned into the high-end segment of the market, producing luxury imaging products that combine traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge digital technology. In February, Harsch unveiled a global version of Leica’s premium Leitzphone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, a device carrying a price tag of £1,700 / €1,999 / AU$2,299.
Ownership of the company remains largely in the hands of Kaufmann, who controls a 55 percent majority stake in Leica Camera AG. The remaining 45 percent is owned by financial investor Blackstone. Recent speculation has suggested the possibility of a majority stake sale, though Kaufmann declined to comment directly on the rumors.
"At present, there are rumors in the market which we do not comment on," Kaufmann said. He also pointed out that all family members work at Leica or its subsidiaries. "That means we are strongly committed and plan to remain so for the future."
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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