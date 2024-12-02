I badly want a folding phone – and these epic deals might finally make me take the plunge

Ever since they were first unveiled I have been lusting after a foldable phone – entranced by the ability to view and edit my photos on the bigger internal screen, I could ditch my iPad and stop carrying around two devices for on-the-go editing.

However, the staggering price tags of the best foldable phones have prevented me from ever pulling the trigger! But today it is Cyber Monday, and I have found some pretty epic deals on the latest foldable models that are tempting me hard to part with some of my cash!

I am personally drawn to the OnePlus Open, a device I have tested before and been hugely impressed by its beautiful screens, but also its amazing camera setup tuned by the legendary Hasselblad. But no matter where your brand allegiances lay, there are significant savings to be had on Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the only months-old Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Check out the best deals below...

OnePlus Open: was £1,599 now £1,199 at OnePlus US & Canada Save £400 (25%) The OnePlus Open might not have the name recognition of the Samsung Fold below, but there is one name that will stand out to photographers – Hasselblad. The OnePlus Open has the best cameras available on a folding phone, tuned by the masters of color science Hasselblad. This is also paired with two excellent screens and plenty of space for images with 512GB of storage – and for Cyber Monday is now the most wallet-friendly foldable of the bunch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was £1,799.99 now £1,349.10 at Amazon Save £450.89 (25%) The most expensive folding phone on the market gets a significant discount to bring it down to a price that I would actually consider. The catch is the cheapest price is on the grey and pink versions only, and with 256GB capacity – although other sizes and capacities are also discounted. With a triple camera setup, the Fold 6 takes great images that can then be edited on the larger inner screen – all with a little help from Samsung's AI editing tools like object removal and background extend. If you are in the Samsung ecosystem already, then this is the folding model for you. Price check: John Lewis £1,399

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: was £1,749 now £1,449 at Amazon Save £300 (17%) Google's first effort on a folding phone was good, but the 9 Pro Fold really makes it a challenger to the very best folding phones out there. Packed with the great camera tech that Google Pixel phones are renowned for, Google Photo's AI-editing tricks and Magic Eraser tool make this one of the best editing experiences on a smartphone. Google's AI also extends throughout the phone with its Gemini AI taking over from Google Assistant to make this generation of Pixels smarter than ever. Price check: John Lewis £1,449.99

