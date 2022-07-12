Honor X40i set to launch tomorrow but is already teasing its standout design

Last week Jiang Hairong, CMO of Honor officially announced the new Honor X40i phone via a post on Weibo, saying the new smartphone would launch soon and sharing some teaser images. Now an official video teaser has surfaced, again thanks to Honor’s official Weibo account (opens in new tab) and we know the new smartphone with boasts an original design with two ring cameras that overlap slightly, will launch, in China, tomorrow – 13 July.

(Image credit: Honor)

(opens in new tab)

Although Honor has not given any specifications of the phone in any teasers, the video does give us a good look at the phone which looks to have pastel coloured back, said to have the official title of ‘Rose Galaxy’ with an almost hologram effect when the light hits it.

Imaginative design

(Image credit: Honor)

(opens in new tab)

The top-left of the back panel is home to the dual ring camera module – expected to consist of a 50MP primary camera followed by a 2MP sensor, with an interesting intersecting design. On the front we can see the new smartphone has a punch-hole cutout at the top of the screen for the front-facing selfie camera and that it has narrow bezels. According to the Honor teaser it's “the most imaginative design in the history of the Honor X series,” and we must admit it is a refreshingly different look.

(Image credit: Honor )

(opens in new tab)

The new Honor X40i will succeed 2021’s Honor X30i, which is a midrange 5G camera phone powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chip and featuring a 4000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charge, GPU Turbo X, and Link Turbo X technologies, and a 6.7-inch screen with 90Hz refresh rate. Camera-wise the Honor X30i features a 48MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens and supports an intelligent multi-frame synthesis algorithm and a super night shooting mode.

Honor X40i: Price and availability

July 13th will see the Honor X40i launch in China, after which we will expect Honor to announce if the phone will be available in other markets. There is no pricing information available to date.

Best iPhones for photographers (opens in new tab)

Best phone for video recording (opens in new tab)

Best USB-C hubs (opens in new tab)

Best camera phone (opens in new tab)

Best budget camera phone (opens in new tab)

Best camera for TikTok (opens in new tab)

Best camera for Instagram (opens in new tab)