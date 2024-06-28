Get 3 issues of a top photo magazine for £5 with this amazing summer subs deal!

Looking for a great deal on a photo magazine? Our summer subscription sale allows you to get one of our four monthly photographic titles sent to you every month - and get the first three issues for £5.
Getting a a photography magazine is a great way to help improve your picture-taking knowledge, and to keep up with the latest kit and trends. The publishers of DigitalCameraWorld.com have no fewer than five magazines aimed at photographers – all with their unique spin on the world of digital imaging.
The best photography magazine subscription deals:
Digital Camera is the definitive guide to digital photography. Every issue comes packed with expert advice, in-depth tutorials, free gifts and inspirational images. Digital Camera has the sole aim of helping you become a better photographer. Get three print magazines posted to you for £5 (ends July 9 2024, 10am BST).
PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is the world's only monthly newsstand title that's 100% devoted to Canon, so you can be sure the magazine is completely relevant to your system. Every issue comes with a disc of video tutorials too. Get three print magazines posted to you for £5 (ends July 9 2024, 10am BST).
N-Photo is 100% Nikon-devoted, and 100% editorially independent. If you're a Nikon owner and want to improve your images, get the best buying advice and reviews, see some of the world's best Nikon photography, N-Photo is the title for you. Get three print magazines posted to you for £5 (ends July 9 2024, 10am BST).
Whether you're a part-time amateur or a full-time professional, Digital Photographer aims to challenge and motivate you to take your best shots. Our in-depth features are designed to take your photography to the next level - and this is a great gift for anyone who wants more inspiration for their picture taking. Get three print magazines posted to you for £5 (ends July 9 2024, 10am BST).
