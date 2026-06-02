2026’s trendiest mirrorless camera has been dethroned as new 66.7MP shooter knocks out Sony A7 V
The new Sony A7R VI is the most popular mirrorless camera at one US retailer for May 2026, while the new Canon EOS R6 V slides at the end of the list
The Sony A7 V has dominated sales charts since the mirrorless camera’s launch in late 2025, but Sony may have already outdone itself. In the latest list of top trending mirrorless cameras at US retailer B&H, the newly launched Sony A7R VI has taken the top spot, pushing its lower resolution sibling, the A7 V, down to the second rung on the ladder.
The Sony A7 V has led several sales charts since its launch, including charts in both Japan and the US, a trend likely fueled by the full-frame camera’s balance between 33MP stills at up to 30fps and a mid-tier price point.
But in May, something major changed: Sony announced the long-awaited update to the high-resolution R series, the Sony A7R VI. The new mirrorless does what previous A7R cameras did not in that it offers both a high resolution 66.8MP mixed with 30fps burst speeds.
While the Sony A7R VI brings an impressive list of features, the camera had some mixed reactions – mainly because, along with the feature list, the list price sits higher than earlier generations.(And, like the A7 V, there’s no open gate video.)
However, if sales data from the major US camera retailer B&H is any indication, that price didn’t keep Sony fans away from pre-ordering the new mirrorless camera, which B&H estimates will begin shipping on June 4.
While the data hints at early success for the A7R VI, it’s not uncommon for a new camera to dominate trend lists but drop off in later months as the pre-orders from creators who have been waiting for the latest version taper off – so time will tell if the A7R VI becomes one of the most popular launches of 2026.
While the body-only Sony A7R VI is first and the A7 V second, the A7R VI with the new 100-400mm lens announced alongside the new camera follows close behind. The top ten trending mirrorless cameras at B&H in May are:
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- Sony A7R VI
- Sony A7 V
- Sony A7R VI with 100-400mm f/4.5 kit
- Canon EOS R5 Mark II
- Canon EOS R6 Mark III
- Canon EOS R6 Mark II
- Sony A6700
- Canon EOS R7
- Canon EOS R6 V
- Nikon Z8
While Sony cameras take the top three, Canon has half of the top ten. Notably, however, the Canon EOS R6 V, which was announced on the same day as the A7R VI, isn’t coming in quite as hot at ninth place. The new V series model takes the sensor and processor of the popular Canon EOS R6 series – two of which are also on the top ten list – and reimagines the camera for video, sacrificing the viewfinder for an active cooling system.
With the Sony A7R VI and Canon EOS R6 V brand new launches that are still in pre-order status, it will be interesting to see where the models fall as all the pre-launch excitement tapers off – and whether or not the A7R VI’s dominance also holds true from other retailers and regions.
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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