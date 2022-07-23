The best monitor arms in 2022: position your monitor perfectly for total comfort

The best monitor arms will save you from eye strain, back pain and all the other dangers of working at a computer. And while they can be a little expensive, you can't put a price on your health, right?

When you bought your monitor, it probably already came with a monitor stand. But we're guessing this is pretty limited when it comes to positioning your screen. The best monitors for image (opens in new tab) or video editing (opens in new tab), however, will give you a much better experience when you're working. And given the amount of your life you're likely to devote to desk work, you owe it to yourself and your body to buy one.

Rather than resting on your desk and requiring a large base to maintain stability, these desk-mounted monitor arms clamp securely to the back edge of your desk, maximizing your work area in front. Plus you can expect superior adjustability, in terms of height, pan (left/right) and tilt (up/down) movement. 360 degrees of rotation is also a common feature, allowing you to easily switch from landscape to portrait monitor orientation should you need to.

In this article, we've rounded up the absolute best monitor arms available today for single monitors as well as multiple monitor setups. Read on to find out what each has to offer, as we help you choose the best one for your needs.

The best monitor arms in 2022

(Image credit: Ergotron)

(opens in new tab)

1. Ergotron LX Desk Monitor Arm The best monitor arm overall Specifications Arm type: Desk mounted Max monitor size: 34" Max monitor weight: 25lbs / 11.3kg Height adjustment: 7.9" / 20cm Tilt adjustment: 70 degrees backward, 5 degrees forward Pan adjustment: 360 degrees Mounting hole patterns: 100x100mm, 75x75mm Arm weight: 8lbs / 3.6kg Today's Best Deals View at Box (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Rugged-looking design + Lots of adjustment + Can support up to 34" screen Reasons to avoid - Somewhat pricey - Only 20cm height adjustment, though taller option is available

Ergotron is a big and well established name in the field of ergonomic computing and desks, as well as monitor arms. The LX Desk Monitor Arm impresses with its polished aluminium construction which is solid enough to support a monitor weighing up to 11.3 kg and/or 34-inches screen size, plus it's guaranteed for 10 years.

The arm itself weighs in at 3.6kg and attaches via a clamp to a desk surface 10-60mm thick, and it's packed with ergonomic adjustment. You get 33cm of height adjustment, 70 degrees of backward tilt and 5 degrees forward tilt, 360-degree pan and 360-degree rotation. The arm can fold right back to sit directly above the base, maximizing desk space in front. Just be sure the monitor you'll be mounting has VESA mounting holes conforming to either a 100 x 100mm or 75 x 75mm pattern, though these are almost universally standard.

(Image credit: Mount-It!)

(opens in new tab)

2. Mount-It! MI-1771 Single Monitor Arm Desk Mount The best budget monitor arm Specifications Arm type: Desk mounted Max monitor size: 32" Max monitor weight: 20lbs / 9kg Height adjustment: 13" / 33cm Tilt adjustment: 90 degrees up or down Pan adjustment: not stated Mounting hole patterns: 100x100mm, 75x75mm Arm weight: 4.37kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Decent adjustability + Accessible price Reasons to avoid - Weight capacity not that high - Not particularly attractive

This desk-mounted monitor arm may not have quite as much wow-factor as pricier options on this list, but it can certainly match them on specs. You can mount a display up to 32 inches, it'll support up to 9kg, and there's an excellent 33cm of height adjustment. You also get all the usual range of adjustment, with up to 90 degrees of up or down tilt and 360-degree rotation. There's even a gas spring inside to balance varying monitor weights for super-simple height adjustment.

The aluminium and steel arm can be had in silver of black finishes and will attach to a desk up to 8.4cm thick. Providing your monitor has a 100 x 100mm or 75 x 75mm mounting hole pattern (highly likely), this arm is a great value buy.

(Image credit: Ergotron)

(opens in new tab)

3. Ergotron MX Wall Mount LCD Arm The best wall-mounted monitor arm, and the best for large monitors Specifications Arm type: Wall mounted Max monitor size: 42" Max monitor weight: 30lbs / 13.6kg Height adjustment: 5" / 12.7cm Tilt adjustment: 75 degrees up, 5 degrees down Pan adjustment: 360 degrees Mounting hole patterns: 200x200mm, 200x100mm, 100x100mm, 75x75mm Arm weight: 3.7kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Can support very big and heavy screens + Stylish looks Reasons to avoid - On the expensive side - Height adjustment could be better

Don't fancy mounting your monitor to your desk and want a more solid fixing point? A wall-mounted arm could be the answer. You'll just need a power drill, some basic tools and the right fixings to suit the construction of the wall you'll be mounting to.

Once in place, Ergotron's MX Wall Mount LCD Arm is ideal for supporting big-screen and ultrawide monitors (opens in new tab) up to 13.6kg in weight and a whopping 42-inches large. As such, the mounting plate is larger than average, accommodating typical 100 x 100mm & 75 x 75mm VESA hole patterns, along with large panel 200 x 200mm and 200 x 100mm hole patterns.

The arm itself is easy on the eye with its polished aluminium finish and it features internal cable routing to maintain the sleek look. Monitor manoeuvrability isn't quite as extensive as with some desk-mounted arms, but it's still respectable, offering 12.7cm height adjustment, 90 degrees rotation and 360 degrees of pan movement.

(Image credit: Amazon)

(opens in new tab)

4. AmazonBasics Single Monitor Stand The best monitor arm for smaller monitors Specifications Arm type: Desk mounted Max monitor size: 24" Max monitor weight: 10kg Height adjustment: 16cm Tilt adjustment: 85 degrees backward, 15 degrees forward Pan adjustment: Not stated Mounting hole patterns: 100x100mm, 75x75mm Arm weight: 2.54kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Bargain price + Clamps to a wide range of desk thicknesses Reasons to avoid - Aesthetically challenged - Max monitor size only 24 inches - Limited and basic height adjustment

It's far from the sexiest option on this list, but this back-to-basics arm will get the job done, and does so without breaking the bank. The only catch (other than the iffy looks) is you're limited to a max monitor size of 24 inches. But if that's not a problem, this arm enables a decent range of adjustability, although changing height requires you to release a clamp and to slide the arm up or down the mounting pole - no gas lift monitor balancing here. But since most of us rarely need to change the height of our display, that's not necessarily a deal-breaker.

This arm will, however, clamp to any desk from 2 to 10cm thick and it's compatible with standard 100x100mm and 75x75mm VESA hole patterns, so you should have no trouble fitting it to your desk or monitor.

(Image credit: Ergotron)

(opens in new tab)

5. Ergotron LX Desk Monitor Arm, Tall Pole The best monitor arm for tall people Specifications Arm type: Desk mounted Max monitor size: 34" Max monitor weight: 25lbs / 11.3kg Height adjustment: 13" / 33cm Tilt adjustment: 70 degrees backward, 5 degrees forward Pan adjustment: 360 degrees Mounting hole patterns: 100x100mm, 75x75mm Arm weight: 9.7lbs / 4.4kg Today's Best Deals View at Box (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great height range + Excellent all-round adjustability Reasons to avoid - Noticeably pricier than standard version

If you're tall, a wall-mounted monitor arm may be for you. It allows you to position your screen at the ideal height to suit your eyeline. But if you'd rather not start drilling big holes above your desk to fit a wall-mounted arm, this desk-mounted alternative with an extended height range is worth considering.

Where the standard Ergotron LX Desk Monitor Arm 'only' offers 20cm of height adjustment, this Tall Pole version ups that range to 30cm. So even LeBron James perched on a bar stool should still be able to be able to get a comfortable viewing position. Apart from the extra lift, this arm is essentially the same as a regular Ergotron LX Desk Monitor Arm with excellent adjutsability. There's also a dual-screen Tall Pole option should you need it.

(Image credit: 3M)

6. 3M Dual-Swivel Monitor Arm The best monitor arm for heavy monitors Specifications Arm type: Desk mounted Max monitor size: 27" Max monitor weight: 30lbs / 13.6kg Height adjustment: 10.6" / 27cm Tilt adjustment: 90 degrees backward, 15 degrees forward Pan adjustment: 360 degrees Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Supports 30lbs + Nicely adjustable + Hides cables Reasons to avoid - Tricky to assemble

Here's a great monitor arm if you have a heavier set up. The 3M Dual-Swivel Monitor Arm is capable of supporting screens up to 30lbs/13.6kg, and can clamp to desks up to 4.25 inches thick. It offers with 18.6 inches of vertical adjustment and horizontal extension up to 19.5 inches, and allows angle tweaks for perfect positioning as well as giving you the option to rotate from landscape to portrait orientation.

This arm is hollow, allowing you to run your cables inside, and avoid lots of trailing wires getting in the way. It's a bit trickier to set up than many of the models on this list, but the extra strength and solidity it provides makes that well worth it should you have a weighty monitor.

(Image credit: NB)

7. NB North Bayou Monitor Desk Mount Stand Another great choice for large monitors Specifications Arm type: Desk mounted Max monitor size: 42" Max monitor weight: 33lbs / 15kg Height adjustment: 17.1- 23'' Tilt adjustment: +12° to -12° Pan adjustment: 360° Rotation Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Supports heavy monitors + Sturdy + Flexible Reasons to avoid - Overkill for small monitors

The NB North Bayou Monitor Desk Mount Stand is another great option if you're looking for the best monitor arm for a large display. It's made of high quality steel and aluminum alloys, with heavy duty construction to keep everything stable. Supporting monitors between 24 and 42 inches in diameter, and up to 33lbs (15kg) in weight, it's a good choice for heavy gaming monitors. It's compatible with 75 x 75mm and 100 x 100mm VESA mounts, and rotates throughout 360 degrees.

(Image credit: Vari)

8. Vari Dual-Monitor Arm The best monitor arm for supporting two small screens Specifications Arm type: Desk mounted Max monitor size: 24" Max monitor weight: 19.8lbs / 8.9kg Height adjustment: 12'' Pan adjustment: 360° Rotation Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good build quality + Lots of flexibility + Supports two screens Reasons to avoid - Won't fit desks thicker than 2in - Fiddly to install

If you have two monitors to support but they're on the smaller side – 24 inches or less – then here's another good option. This dual monitor arm is on the expensive side, but it is very well made and robust. Each monitor arm holds up to 19.8lbs (9kg) in weight, is fully articulating, and rotates the full 360 degrees. Height can be adjusted up to 12 inches and arm extension goes up to 29 inches.

VESA-compatible, this dual monitor arm comes with a universal desk clamp, a cable management clip, and some tools you need to install it, which can be a little fiddly. Note, also, that it can't be installed on desks that are more than two inches thick.

Read more

The best monitors for photo editing (opens in new tab)

The best monitors for video editing (opens in new tab)

The best ultrawide monitor (opens in new tab)

Best Benq monitors (opens in new tab)

Best Dell monitors (opens in new tab)

Best touchscreen monitors (opens in new tab)

Best portable monitors (opens in new tab)

Best USB-C monitors for photo editing (opens in new tab)

The best monitor stands (opens in new tab)

Best keyboard for video editing (opens in new tab)

Everything photographers need to work from home (opens in new tab)

Best webcam for home working (opens in new tab)

How to edit videos: video editing tips (opens in new tab)