The best iPhone microphone 2022: capture high-quality audio with your smartphone

Investing in the best iPhone microphone means you're no longer relying on your phone's built-in mic. And whether you're recording audio or video, or using your phone as a webcam (opens in new tab), that really will boost the quality of your audio, and make your content sound much more professional.

And great news: there are lots of top-class mics to choose from. With the right connectors and supports, most of the best microphones for vlogging (opens in new tab) can be made to work with your iPhone. So which are the best? In this article, we've gathered together the 13 best iPhone microphones available today.

Each of them offer top-notch audio quality, as well as being light and portable. So whether you're producing content for YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook Live, Twitch, Twitter Spaces, podcasts or Clubhouse – or just want to sound clear and crisp on important video and phone calls – the best iPhone microphones are well worth taking a look at.

See also

• Best cameras for streaming (opens in new tab)

• Best wireless mics

• Best lavalier mics

• Best DAW (Digital Audio Workstation)

Firstly, though, some essential info. If you have an iPhone 7 or above, the only way to connect a microphone is via its Lightning connector. Most of the mics on this list will plug into this directly, but with some, you'll need to buy a separate adapter.

Once that's settled, you need to decide whether to buy a directional (aka unidirectional or cardioid) or omnidirectional (aka multidirectional) microphone. A directional mic focuses on picking up sound from one direction only, minimizing the amount of background sound to the sides. An omnidirectional mic, in contrast picks up sound from all directions.

So for example, you'd normally use a directional mic for a one-mic show, or a one-to-one podcast. But you'd opt for an omnidirectional mic if you wanted to capture the broad range of crowd sounds at an outdoor event.

The best iPhone microphones 2022

(Image credit: Shure)

(opens in new tab)

1. Shure MV88 The best microphone for iPhone overall Specifications Connector: Lightning Polar pattern: Omnidirectional Dimensions: 35 x 24.9 x 67.1mm (1.4 x 1 x 2.6 inches) Weight: 40.5g (1.43 oz) Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + High quality audio + Sturdy and flexible + 5 preset modes Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest

We won’t beat about the bush. The Shure MV88 is our clear pick as the best iPhone microphone overall. It’s omnidirectional, making it suitable for interviewing multiple people or recording any event where sound needs to be captured from different directions. The audio quality is first-rate, and an included foam windscreen helps to the sound crisp in windy conditions. There are five preset modes (Speech, Singing, Flat, Acoustic Instrument, Loud), and the supplied app gives you a lot of scope to fine-tune your recording further.

The Shure MV88 connects directly to your iPhone via the Lightning connector. Constructed from metal and solid plastic, it’s sturdy, but still pretty light and portable. It’s flexible, too: you can tilt, flip and rotate the mic up to 90 degrees to get it just where you want it. It comes with a zip carry case and a headphone monitor adaptor cable. All this, at such a reasonable price, is impressive indeed.

(Image credit: Rode)

(opens in new tab)

2. Rode VideoMic Me-L The best directional microphone for iPhone Specifications Connector: Lightning Polar pattern: Directional Dimensions: 74 x 20 x 25 (2.8 x 0.7 x 1 inches) Weight: 27g (1oz) Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordable price + Well made & robust + Small & light Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for non-Apple phones

Looking for a directional microphone for iPhone, which focuses on sound that is directly in front of it? The Rode VideoMic Me-L is our top choice, offering a robust build, great quality audio and ease of use, all at a very reasonable price. It plugs straight into your iPhone via the Lightning connector, and also comes with a 3.5mm headphone port, so you can monitor your sound as you record it. You also get a clip to keep the mic secured to your phone, and a windshield for adverse weather conditions.

(Image credit: PowerDeWise Lavalier Lapel Microphone)

(opens in new tab)

3. PowerDeWise Lavalier Lapel Microphone The best lapel microphone for iPhone Specifications Connector: 3.5mm Polar pattern: Omnidirectional Dimensions: 11.68 x 10.67 x 2.79 cm (4.33 x 0.79 x 3.15 inches) Weight: 68g (2.39oz) Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Portable + Affordable + Great sound for the price Reasons to avoid - Minimal features

This lovely little noise cancelling clip-on mic is perfect for when you're out and about, such as recording a chat or a talk at a conference. By the same token, it's not really suitable for using with a stand.

The PowerDeWise Lavalier Lapel Microphone has a 6.5 ft extension cable that gives you plenty of room for manouevre, and you can charge it from your camera, computer or tablet so don't need to bother with batteries. Note, though, that you'll need to have a Lightning to headphone jack adapter to use this microphone with newer iPhones.

(Image credit: PoP Voice)

(opens in new tab)

4. PoP Voice Lavalier Microphone The best cheap lapel microphone for iPhone Specifications Connector: 3.5mm Polar pattern: Omnidirectional Dimensions: 11.2 x 7.7 x 2.69 cm (4.41 x 3.03 x 1.06 inches) Weight: 50g (1.76 oz) Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great value + Small and light + Long cable Reasons to avoid - Not particularly sophisticated

Looking to keep your costs low? Want something small and non-cumbersome? Then here’s a very affordable way to up the quality of your iPhone audio recording. This nifty little clip-on mic gives you a clear, clean sound, and its cable is nice and long at 12.87 feet (4m).

That's about all we can say about the PoP Voice Lavalier Microphone: this is not a particularly complex or sophisticated device. But at this low price, the fact that it does the job well will be enough for many.

(Image credit: Comica)

(opens in new tab)

5. Comica BoomX-D2 The best wireless iPhone microphone Specifications Connector: USB Polar pattern: Omnidirectional Dimensions: 110 x 70 x 185mm (4.3 x 2.7 x 7.2 inches) Weight: 29g (1oz) Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 50 feet working distance + Decent battery life + Works with many smartphones Reasons to avoid - Lightning cable not included

If you want to speak through a mic, but film yourself some distance away from your smartphone, here’s the best microphone for iPhone available for you. This wireless kit comes with two transmitters with built-in microphones, two external mono microphones you can plug into them as an alternative, and one receiver. Everything is very small and light, and the receiver is particularly portable.

You can use this kit across a working distance of 30m (50 feet), and the built-in lithium battery, which can be charged via USB, will last up to five hours. There’s also a 3mm headphone jack that allows you to monitor the audio. However, be warned: if you have an iPhone 7 or above, you'll need to purchase a Lightning-to-3.5mm TRRS adapter cable separately to connect it.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

(opens in new tab)

6. Sennheiser MKE 200 The best entry-level microphone for iPhone vloggers Specifications Connector: 3.5mm TRS and TRRS coiled cables Polar pattern: Directional Dimensions: 69 x 60 x 39mm (2.7 x 2.4 x 1.5 inches) Weight: 48g (1.7oz) Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Cheap + Works with many smartphones + Works with many cameras Reasons to avoid - No Lightning connector

Just getting started with vlogging and want something affordable that’s easy to pick up and use? Then we recommend the Sennheiser MKE 200. While it’s not the absolute best microphone for iPhone on the market, it is very affordable, straightforward to operate, and overall does a decent job.

Measuring just 2.7 inches long and weighing only 1.7 ounces, the MKE 200 is unobtrusive to say the least. It gets its power from your device, so no batteries are needed. And its integrated wind protection and internal suspension mount help minimize noise, which is particularly useful when you’re still learning the ropes and prone to making bumps and clunks with your equipment.

This device can be connected via the included 3.5mm TRS and TRRS coiled cables to a range of smartphones, DSLRs and mirrorless cameras. However, there’s no Lightning connector, so if you want to use this with an iPhone 7 and above, you’ll need to buy a 3.5mm-Lightning adapter separately. For more details, see our Sennheiser MKE 200 review (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Comica)

(opens in new tab)

7. Comica CVM-VM10-K3 The best shotgun microphone for iPhone Specifications Connector: 3.5mm Polar pattern: Directional Dimensions: 35 x 25 x 8.4mm (1.4 x 1 x 0.3 inches) Weight: 34g (1.2oz) Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Cheap + Good accessories + Does the job Reasons to avoid - No Lightning connector

Another great choice for new starters in the world of vlogging, the Comica CVM-VM10-K3 is very affordable indeed. For not much money at all, you’ll get a shotgun mic, a phone clamp, an ergonomic one-hand handle, a wireless one-touch Bluetooth controller, a foam windscreen for indoor use, a furry windscreen for outdoor use, a carrying case, and a 3.5mm TRRS to TRS cable.

Despite the low price, it all works pretty well in practice, with good quality, directional audio with minimal interference. Again, though, there’s no Lightning connector. So if you want to use this with an iPhone 7 and above, you’ll need to separately purchase a 3.5mm-Lightning dongle.

(Image credit: Movo)

8. Movo VXR10 Universal Cardioid Condenser Video Microphone The best cheap shotgun microphone for iPhone Specifications Connector: 3.5mm Polar pattern: Directional Dimensions: 156 x 134 x 69mm (6.14 x 5.28 x 2.72 inches) Weight: 51g (1.8oz) Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Reduces background noise + Integrated shock mount + Great value Reasons to avoid - Need connector for newer iPhones

Looking for a shotgun-style mic for a bargain price? This one's surprisingly cheap, despite having a lot to offer. That includes a cardioid condenser capsule that helps eliminate peripheral noises so you can focus on your subject and have to do less editing later. There's also a sturdy integrated shock mount to minimize handling noise. This mic can be used with both your iPhone and DSLR, although if you have an iPhone 7 or newer, you'll need a Lightning to headphone jack adapter.

(Image credit: Apogee)

(opens in new tab)

9. Apogee MiC Plus The best Apple-approved microphone for iPhone Specifications Connector: Lightning, USB Polar pattern: Directional Dimensions: 124 x 38 x 38mm (4.88 x 1.5 x 1.5 inches) Weight: 204g (7.2oz) Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + High quality audio + Broad connectivity + Apple approved Reasons to avoid - Expensive

If you’re a nervous buyer and want to make absolutely sure a microphone will work well with your iPhone, there’s no substitute for choosing a device that’s Apple-approved. The Apogee MiC Plus fits right into this category, and as you might expect, the audio quality is excellent. You can also connect it to a wide range of devices, as it comes with a Lightning cable for iOS, a USB-C cable, and a traditional USB-A cable, as well as a desktop tripod stand and a microphone stand adapter. The only negative, really, is that it’s quite expensive for what it is.

(Image credit: Shure)

(opens in new tab)

10. Shure MOTIV MV5 The best retro-style microphone for iPhone Specifications Connector: Lightning, USB Polar pattern: Directional Dimensions: 66 × 67 × 65mm (2.6 x 2.63 x 2.5 inches) Weight: 544g (19.2oz) Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Retro looks + Connects to USB or Lightning + Apple approved Reasons to avoid - Not super-portable

Another Apple-approved microphone for iPhone, the Shure MOTIV MV5 has a lovely retro-inspired industrial design. It features three onboard DSP presets (Vocals, Flat, Instrument) that ensure optimal settings for different sources, making it suitable for everything from music to podcasting.

The Shure MOTIV MV5 comes with two included cables, one connecting via USB and the other via Lightning, allowing you to use it with Mac, PC, iPhone, iPod, iPad and Android devices. You also get an integrated headphone output for real time monitoring, a detachable desktop stand, and a free recording app.

(Image credit: Ik)

(opens in new tab)

11. IK Multimedia iRig MicCast HD Quality pocket-sized microphone for iPhone Specifications Connector: Lightning, Micro-USB, USB-C Polar pattern: Cardioid Dimensions: 50 x 27 x 50mm (1.97 x 1.06 x 1.06 inches) Weight: 68g (2.4oz) Powered by: Device Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Tiny and light + Wide compatibility + Magnetic mounting Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest

‘Pocket sized’ is often a term that’s abused by marketing people, but this fantastically compact device really does fit the bill. At just an inch wide, this dual sided microphone comes with Lightning, Micro-USB and USB-C cables, allowing you to use it with all kinds of phones, tablets and PCs, including the latest iPhones. There’s also a headphone jack, so you’ll be able to monitor your recording too. And it’s easy to attach to your iPhone, thanks to snap-on magnetic mounting that even works with a case.

(Image credit: Shure)

(opens in new tab)

12. Zoom iQ7 The best microphone for recording music on your iPhone Specifications Connector: Lightning Polar pattern: Bidirectional Dimensions: 55 x 57 x 27mm (2.1 x 1 x 2.2 inches) Weight: 160g (4.8oz) Powered by: Device Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 90, 120, and Mid-Side recording + Light and compact + Sophisticated app Reasons to avoid - Overkill for non-musicians

Want to capture music with your microphone? Then the Zoom iQ7 is a great choice, as it offers you mid-side recording: a technique where two mics are close together, and stereo is achieved via differences in loudness. Another tiny, pocket sized device, the iQ7 enables features a directional 'mid' mic that captures audio coming from in front, and a bidirectional 'side' mic that covers the signal all around you.

A three-way stereo width switch allows you to customise your recordings: set it to 90° to focus on an individual sound, or 120° for a wider sound-stage. Finally, the included app provides MS decoding for variable stereo width, as well as variety of effects such as reverb and six-band EQ, as well as editing tools such as Normalize and Divide. As you’d expect, you can also monitor the audio through headphones.

(Image credit: Saramonic)

13. Saramonic LavMicro U1A Cheap but capable clip-on mic for iPhone Specifications Connector: Lightning Polar pattern: Omnidirectional Dimensions: 200 x 0.84 x 0.84 cm Weight: 23g (0.8oz) Powered by: Device : Reasons to buy + Simple to use + Works well + Decent sound Reasons to avoid - Lacks features - Not suitable for music recording

Don't need anything fancy, and just looking for a cheap lavalier mic for your iPhone? Then this brilliant budget buy from Saramonic will do you just fine. It comes in two parts: a male 3.5mm TRS to lightning adapter cable and a lavalier microphone with a 3.5mm female connector. This design also allows you to connect any audio devices with a 3.5mm TRS output to your iPhone. It comes with a 6.5 ft (200cm) cable.

There's nothing particularly special about this mic, and the quality isn't really good enough to record music, unless you're just doing a rough demo. But for most uses, from voice calls to live-streaming, it does a perfectly good job, and at this low price, many people won't be looking for anything more than that.

Other guides

Best microphones for vlogging (opens in new tab) and filmmaking

Best USB microphones (opens in new tab)

Best XLR microphones (opens in new tab)

Best camera for streaming (opens in new tab)

Best camera for vlogging (opens in new tab)

Best PTZ camera (opens in new tab)

Best ring lights (opens in new tab)

Best LED light panels (opens in new tab)

Best headphones for editing (opens in new tab)

Best headsets (opens in new tab)

