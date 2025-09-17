Blackmagic’s new ProDock could transform iPhone filmmaking forever!

I’ve long been fascinated by how Blackmagic Design keeps pushing boundaries in filmmaking. As someone who uses its Camera App and admires its cinema cameras, I’ve seen firsthand how the company takes tools that feel out of reach for many and makes them both accessible and professional. Now, it's doing the same thing for the iPhone.

Blackmagic has just announced the Camera ProDock, a new dock that adds professional camera connections to the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. And honestly? It looks like a genuine game-changer.

At first glance, it’s a neat little adapter box. But take a closer look at the connections it offers and it’s clear this isn’t some novelty accessory, but a serious production tool. The ProDock unlocks genlock and timecode support, HDMI out, external disk recording, and proper audio monitoring. In short, it transforms your iPhone into something you could actually rig for cinema production.

(Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

For me, the inclusion of genlock and timecode is the big reveal. That’s not something you expect to see in the iPhone ecosystem. It means multi-camera productions, once the domain of cinema rigs, can now be achieved with iPhones kept perfectly in sync.

Think music videos, live events, or even LED volume shoots where flicker can be a nightmare. With the ProDock, suddenly the iPhone is more than a B-cam; it's a genuine contender in a professional setup.

Then there’s HDMI out, something I’ve wanted on a mobile device for years. The ability to connect an iPhone to an on-set monitor means directors, DPs or even a small crew can frame and follow shots in real time. Pair that with external disk recording via high-speed USB and you’ve got extended recording times without being limited by internal storage.

(Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

Audio hasn’t been forgotten, either. A proper 3.5mm mic input means you can use directional mics, lavs, or even wireless systems, while the headphone out gives you monitoring on set, another small but crucial detail that moves iPhone filmmaking into the professional sphere.

And of course, Blackmagic has thought about rigging: 1/4-20 mounting points on the top and bottom mean this thing can be built into almost any shooting configuration. Plus, the locking 12V input ensures your iPhone and accessories are powered throughout a shoot.

The Blackmagic Design Camera ProDock is available now through the Apple Store and Blackmagic stockists worldwide, priced at $295 / £270 / AU $495 (excluding duties). For what it offers, that feels almost absurdly affordable.

I haven’t used the ProDock yet, but I already know how much potential this holds. Blackmagic’s Camera app for iPhone was already a statement, giving creators more control and professional features in their pocket. But this is the missing piece that could unlock iPhone filmmaking in a way we’ve never quite seen before.

(Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

