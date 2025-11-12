Is this Apple's most insane, pointless, and gloriously overpriced accessory ever? (Or should I get out more?)
I like socks. I wear two every day. But would I pay up to $230 for a fancy sock to keep my iPhone warm and protected? Apple thinks so....
When your granny proudly gives you the socks she has spent months knitting as a gift, you have to be nice even though ultimately it's a massively disappointing present compared to the tech you were hoping for. But what if the socks came from the biggest name in tech – Apple? I'm not sure it's any better!
Apple has launched what it says will be a limited edition range for this winter, a knitted iPhone Pocket, the product of a collaboration with the house of designer Issey Miyake.
Issey Miyake himself, a Hiroshima survivor, was known for the influence of tech in his designs, and for pleats, which are reflected in the fabric (or, as Apple put it, "singular 3D-knitted construction") of the 'socks' – they certainly seem more chic than the ones I'd get from the store for my dad on his birthday, I'll give them that!
Some of Apple's promotional materials show the shorter pocket tied around the handles of designer handbags and it's difficult to deny their cool, but (writing from outside the security cordon of a fashion show) the practicalities seem alarming. Why would you want your iPhone dangling around outside your bag, drawing the attention of just anyone?
For those with a long memory, Apple has actually sold socks before. In 2004 Steve Jobs himself introduced customers to packs of iPod Socks – note the plural. Just $29 would buy you a pack of six knitted socks which could protect your music player and change the color. Admittedly, this wasn't something I would be paying what still amounts to nearly $50 adjusted for inflation – but, well, it's a number for comparison!
This time you'll need a bit more money just for one. The socks will come in at $150/£139.95 for the short strap and a whopping $230/£219.95 for the long strap 'mini shoulder bag' variant, and they will be available from November 14.
Oh, and if you need reminding that fashion is an exclusive world, the pockets will only be available to see in real life in ten Apple Stores, including London (Regent Street), Paris (Marché Saint-Germain), New York (SoHo), and Milan (Piazza Liberty). Oh, and the whole internet Apple Store of course!
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.