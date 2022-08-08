The best digital photo frames in the UK: display your images the digital way!

The best digital photo frames will enable you to share your favorite memories with family and friends without having to make any hard decisions about which photos to print. Once upon a time, digital photo friends didn't look the best but now there are lots of stylish options that are easy to use. Whether you want to show off holiday snaps, photos from your wedding or even short videos, there is a frame out there to suit you.

While the best digital photo frames may be a little more expensive than a standard picture frame, you could actually save yourself money in the long run as you won't ever need to use the best online photo printing services (opens in new tab). Not to mention, they completely take away the need to decide on just a couple of photos and since the best camera phones (opens in new tab) make it so easy to take photos it can sometimes be a hard decision!

Digital photo frames of the past always needed a USB stick or an SD card to display your images but many modern digital frames can sync to some of the best cloud storage (opens in new tab) platforms or social media and images can be imported with ease. Another advantage that digital frames have over the best picture frames (opens in new tab) is that you can start displaying your favorite snaps almost instantly - no need to wait to get images printed and you won't need to buy a new frame.

Just like classic photo frames, there are plenty of designs to choose from, so whether you're looking for a traditional-looking frame or something that looks a bit more modern, there'll be a style to suit you. With digital photo frames, there are other features to consider such as how much internal storage you'll need (if any), whether you want it to be able to play sound and video or if it needs to have wifi connectivity.

It's worth thinking about who the digital photo frame is for - especially if it's a gift. Some have the capability to be set up with images without you taking it out of the box while others have large buttons that make it very easy to use or a touchscreen so that you can swipe through images.

To help you decide which style of digital photo frame is best for your needs, we've put together a list of the best ones you can buy. We've included some budget-friendly options and some high-end products that include lots of features and look very stylish.

1. Aeezo 9-inch digital photo frame With a dedicated app, fast photo transfer and 16GB of internal storage, this versatile frame does it all Specifications Resolution: 1280 x 800 Display: 9-inch Touch screen: Yes Wi-Fi: Yes Remote: No Built in storage: 16GB Card slots: Yes Cloud services: No Video: Yes - 15 seconds Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fast setup + Friends can add photos using a code + 16GB internal storage Reasons to avoid - Can only add 10 photos at a time - Looks a bit plasticky

If you're after a digital photo frame that's easy to set up, has ample amounts of internal storage, can be quickly loaded with photos and has built-in speakers, the Aeezo 9-inch frame has it all. Within 60 seconds of taking it out of the box I had turned it on and set it up. Photos can be added either via a USB stick, a memory card or by downloading the Frameo app and selecting photos from your phone. I found it easiest to add them straight from the app or if I had lots to transfer in one go, uploading from a memory card is a lot faster.

Another big advantage to the Aeezo is that anyone can send photos to the frame so long as they have its access code which means family or friends from all over the world could easily share photos - they just need to download the app. The one downside is you can only add up to 10 photos at a time so if you have lots to add you might be there a while. The image itself is very crisp and clear, the touch screen is very reactive and you can even adjust photos to make sure it fits properly within the frame. You can also add videos up to 15 seconds long and sound is played through its internal speakers.

2. Aura Mason Luxe You can add photos without opening the package making it the perfect present Specifications Resolution: 2048 x 1536 Display: 9.7-inch Dimensions: 9.82 x 7.84 x 2 - inch Touch screen: No Wi-Fi: Yes Remote: No Built-in storage: No Motion sensor: Yes Video: Yes USB/SD slots: No/No Cloud services: Instagram, Google Photos, Aura App Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) View at Scan (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Works with Google Assistant and Alexa + Landscape or portrait orientation + Has built-in speakers Reasons to avoid - No internal storage

Aura makes some of the most stylish digital photo frames around. The Mason Luxe comes in two colors ways, pebble and sandstone, both of which have a speckled effect. The Mason frames are perfect for giving as a gift as you can add pictures to it without having to open the packaging - an especially handy feature if you are giving it to someone slightly less tech-savvy. All you need to do is scan a QR code on the box and use an app on your phone to choose which pictures you want it to display which adds an extra element of surprise.

The new and improved Mason Luxe is also able to play videos with sound thanks to its built-in speaker. Its 2K resolution means that both photos and video will be displayed in high quality and the screen is slightly larger than the standard Mason frame. You can adjust the slideshow speed so that images change as fast or slow as you want or alternatively, you can manually flick through images using the interactive touch bar. This is a great frame if you can't decide whether you want it for portrait or landscapes pictures because you can do both! It's not the cheapest digital photo frame but we certainly think it's one of the best looking and includes a feature so that you can also email photos to it. See our full Aura Mason Luxe review (opens in new tab).

3. Facebook Portal An all-in-one digital photo frame and video calling device Specifications Resolution: 1280 x 900 Display: 10in Dimensions: 10.2 x 7 x 0.8 inches Touch screen: Yes Wi-Fi: Yes Remote: No Built-in storage: None Motion sensor: Yes Video: Yes USB/SD slots: Yes/Yes Cloud services: Facebook, Instagram Today's Best Deals View at argos.co.uk (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at John Lewis (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Makes video calls through Facebook & Whatsapp + Displays photos from Facebook and Instagram + You can use Alexa Reasons to avoid - No built-in storage

The Facebook Portal isn't just a digital photo frame – it also doubles up as a video calling device that uses your Facebook or Whatsapp contacts. Whether you want to keep in touch with family and friends in different parts of the world (or even just down the road if you're still experiencing lockdowns) it takes away all the hassle and makes it easy to do group tools.

The portals smart camera will track you as you move around the room by zooming and panning to make sure you're always in shot – a great feature if you like to pace when you're on the phone! Photos can be displayed on the Portal either directly from Facebook or Instagram or you can load images onto it from an SD card or USB drive.

If you're worried about the camera monitoring your movements when it's not in use, it comes with a switch to turn off the camera. You can also delete any recordings the portal has heard or prevent the divide from saving any recordings entirely.

4. Dragon Touch Classic Wifi Digital Photo Frame An 8-inch touch screen digital photo frame with versatile image uploading capabilities Specifications Resolution: 1024x768 Display: 8" Touchscreen: Yes Wi-Fi: Yes Remote: No Built-in storage: 16GB Card slots: Yes Cloud services: Yes Video: Yes Dimensions: 29 x 3.8 x 21cm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Touchscreen interface + 16GB internal storage + App, email, FTP, Wi-Fi, USB, SD input + User management Reasons to avoid - Small 8in screen

The Dragon Touch Classic Wifi Digitial Photo Frame features an 8-inch touchscreen interface so you can easily swipe through images. It's super easy to transfer images onto it either using its own email address, through the smartphone app, via WiFi and FTP server or from a USB/SD Card. It has 16GB of internal storage which is more than enough to store lots of photos as well as video (though videos are limited to 30 seconds).

The simple but stylish frame wouldn't look out of place in your living room, on your office desk or even mounted to the wall.

5. Nixplay 2K Smart Digital Photo Frame This 2K screen is without a doubt one of the sharpest about Specifications Resolution: 2048 x 1536 Display: 9.7in Dimensions: 248 x 199 x 31 mm Wi-Fi: Yes Remote: Yes Built-in storage: No Video: No USB/SD slots: No/No Cloud services: Google Photos Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Beautiful high-res display + Able to be wall-mounted Reasons to avoid - No internal storage

The Nixplay 2K Smart Digital is one of the sharpest digital photo frames thanks to its impressive 2048 x 1536 resolution. Images are sharp and crisp, the colors are accurate and even the smallest details are noticeable. At 9.7-inches, the Nixplay can be used in either portrait or landscape orientation or it can be mounted to the wall. It can be customized in a variety of ways such as setting a sleep timer, selecting transitions and adjusting colors. Images can be uploaded from your phone or by syncing it with Google Photos.

6. Google Nest Hub Max This is ideal for anyone who already uses Google smart home devices Specifications Resolution: 1280 x 800 Display: 10in Dimensions: 250 x 183 x 101 mm Wi-Fi: Yes Remote: No Built-in storage: No Video: No USB/SD slots: No/No Cloud services: Google Photos Today's Best Deals View at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) View at John Lewis (opens in new tab) View at Google Store EMEA (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great screen brightness + A versatile piece of tech Reasons to avoid - Only supports Google Photos

If you already have a selection of Google smart home devices around your house, then perhaps a Google Nest Hub Max would be the best digital photo frame for you. Not only is it a hub for smart devices and a portal for accessing Google Assistant at home, but it's also a great digital photo frame as well. With a 1280 x 800 resolution touchscreen, you can easily swipe through your photos – which are sourced from Google Photos. The only issue is that the Google Nest Hub Max comes with a fixed stand setup, so you're unable to adjust it from its default upward tilt. While this shouldn't be an issue if you're looking to place it on a desk or table, this will likely prevent you from positioning it on a higher shelf.

7. Pix-Star Wi-Fi Digital Wi-Fi enabled frame with 8GB storage Specifications Resolution: 1024 x 768 Display: 10" Touchscreen: No Wi-Fi: Yes Remote: Yes Built-in storage: 8GB Card slots: No Cloud services: No Video: No Dimensions: 22.4x18.5x2.4cm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Send and receive photo emails directly from the frame + No computer required + 8GB of built-in storage provided Reasons to avoid - A period of familiarity with its multi-use menus needed - Frame surround and screen is 4:3 ratio rather than more common 16:9

This clever all-in-one multimedia screen lets you directly send and receive photos via email and the internet, not just cards or USB sticks. This compact, standard 4:3 ratio 10-inch screen device comes with 8GB of built in storage, which should accommodate up to 30,000 photos. Set up is made easy via the provided remote, with peace of mind provided courtesy of a two-year manufacturer’s warranty.

