These Aluratek calendar photo frames can help with family planning!

Aluratek has announced a pair of photo frames that double as digital calendars, enabling you to keep track of your family’s day-to-day diaries, as well as displaying photos of your nearest and dearest. There are 15.6-inch and 10.1-inch variations, and they synchronize family calendars across all the major platforms, including Google, Apple, Cozi, Yahoo, and Outlook.

The Wi-Fi-enabled frames consolidate the entire household’s appointments, events, and reminders with a single, easy-to-navigate, color-coded interface. Touchscreen navigation enables quick modification or addition of events, while integrated family management tools include such wonders as customizable to-do lists, meal planning, and chore tracking, complete with automated reminders. A companion eCalendar app for iOS and Android devices manages the frames’ scheduling and content features, and enable photos to be added.

An iOS and Android app manages the calendar functionality, and can also be used to send fresh photos to the display (Image credit: Aluratek)

When not actively serving as a planner, the devices transform into digital photo frames, with 32GB of built-in storage. An IPS LCD screen (with 1080p resolution on the 15.6-inch model) displays photos crisply and clearly, while a built-in light sensor automatically adjusts brightness to suit the ambient conditions.The display auto-rotates for both portrait and landscape viewing. The 15.6-inch model further includes a removable stand and wall-mounting capabilities.

“The new 15.6-inch and 10.1-inch Digital Calendars are designed to make family organization simple and seamless,” says John Wolikow, CEO at Aluratek. “With real-time sync across popular calendar platforms, customizable reminders, and a bright, easy-to-read display, this product transforms how families plan their days, weeks, and months together.”