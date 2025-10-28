These Aluratek calendar photo frames can help with family planning!
When is a digital photo frame not a digital photo frame? When it’s a family calendar…
Aluratek has announced a pair of photo frames that double as digital calendars, enabling you to keep track of your family’s day-to-day diaries, as well as displaying photos of your nearest and dearest. There are 15.6-inch and 10.1-inch variations, and they synchronize family calendars across all the major platforms, including Google, Apple, Cozi, Yahoo, and Outlook.
The Wi-Fi-enabled frames consolidate the entire household’s appointments, events, and reminders with a single, easy-to-navigate, color-coded interface. Touchscreen navigation enables quick modification or addition of events, while integrated family management tools include such wonders as customizable to-do lists, meal planning, and chore tracking, complete with automated reminders. A companion eCalendar app for iOS and Android devices manages the frames’ scheduling and content features, and enable photos to be added.
When not actively serving as a planner, the devices transform into digital photo frames, with 32GB of built-in storage. An IPS LCD screen (with 1080p resolution on the 15.6-inch model) displays photos crisply and clearly, while a built-in light sensor automatically adjusts brightness to suit the ambient conditions.The display auto-rotates for both portrait and landscape viewing. The 15.6-inch model further includes a removable stand and wall-mounting capabilities.
“The new 15.6-inch and 10.1-inch Digital Calendars are designed to make family organization simple and seamless,” says John Wolikow, CEO at Aluratek. “With real-time sync across popular calendar platforms, customizable reminders, and a bright, easy-to-read display, this product transforms how families plan their days, weeks, and months together.”
