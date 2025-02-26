Panasonic teams up with Capture One for tethering to Lumix cameras

Panasonic and Capture One have announced a new strategic partnership to bring tethering to Lumix cameras to Capture One's software – starting with the brand-new Panasonic Lumix SR1 II.

Capture One has long been the industry standard for photography studios tethering to cameras during shoots to review photos. The slick interface, quick edits and markups, and the ability to use a range of devices from desktops to iPads are often cited as the secret to Capture One's success.

With Canon, Nikon, Sony, and Fujifilm cameras already supported – Lumix fans no longer have to miss out. While the most recent updates to Capture One (v16.5.7) will only add support for the Lumix S1R II, Capture One is promising day-one support for all future Lumix camera releases (although there is currently no word if recent cameras like the Lumix S5 II will be added to this list).

Capture One is not the only name in tethering, Adobe Lightroom Classic & CC have long been some of the most recognizable tethering solutions, but Capture One has been steadily winning over the photography community with its suite of Lightroom rivaling editing tools, and with Adobe's ever-changing pricing and pivot into being an AI-first company often a sore-spot for photographers.

Brands like Canon and Fujifilm also have their own tethering software, although these are a little lackluster in features compared to the extensive editing suites of Adobe Lightroom and Capture One.

Toshiyuki Tsumura, Executive Vice President, at Panasonic, says of the new partnership: “Studio photography represents an exciting frontier for Panasonic’s Lumix brand. By teaming up with Capture One, we reinforce our commitment to professional photographers, ensuring they have access to best-in-class tools for an optimized studio experience."

With Mathieu Bourlion, Director of Product Management at Capture One adding: "With this partnership, we are happy to bring professional tethering workflows to Lumix customers. We’ve worked closely with Panasonic to build support for the S1R II and to bring flawless tethering support for their flagship camera.”

