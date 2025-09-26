I was scrolling aimlessly through Facebook yesterday when I spotted an announcement from Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, that filled me with a mixture of dread and confusion: a feed dedicated entirely to AI content.

Vibes is a new feed inside the Meta AI app that seems a lot like Instagram Reels – except the content is entirely AI-generated.

Vibes is filled with AI videos and Meta says that, like with Reels, the feed will learn your preferences over time to deliver videos more tailored to your interests. Users will be able to cross-post those Vibes videos to Instagram and Facebook as Stories and Reels.

Meta, my interest is real photographs and real videos – not AI. Is there a way to teach the algorithm that? What I really want is to be able to teach Instagram and Facebook that my preference is not for AI.

As part of Meta AI Studio, Vibes is being touted as a “feed of expressive AI-generated videos from artists and creators.” Creators will be able to create their own, or remix existing videos from that feed.

For now, it’s being powered by Midjourney and Black Forest Labs, although Meta’s Alexandr Wang says that the company is “developing our own models behind the scenes.”

In a way, creating a space exclusively for AI videos could prevent things like the widespread internet anger when everyone found out that viral video of bunnies jumping on a trampoline wasn’t actually real.

Creating a space just for AI means there’s no confusion over whether or not something is “real.” If you don’t enjoy watching AI or are against the theft of intellectual property for training or the energy crisis created by AI servers, just don’t download the Meta AI Studio app.

But that only makes sense if Meta is also going to give users a space to watch only real, camera-created and human-created videos. If AI is getting its own separate feed, then why can’t Meta have a feed that’s only for videos created with a camera or a skilled animation artist?

At the very least, I want a toggle in the settings in Facebook and Instagram to tell the algorithm that I don’t want to see AI content in my feed. Sure, some AI generations may slip through the cracks, but Meta already distinguishes content that has an AI label in the metadata. If the tech is there to label AI content, then giving users the option to filter out that type of content doesn’t seem like much of a stretch.

Giving AI videos their own space makes sense – but only if Meta is going to also give real videos and photos their own space, too.

