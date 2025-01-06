Samsung Frame TV Pro turns your photos into eye-popping works of art (when you're not watching the telly)

Samsung has announced the Frame TV Pro: a new top-of-the-line model of its range of art TVs. When you're not watching your favorite TV programs, an art TV acts as an oversized picture frame, and can display imagery of artworks more usually found hanging in a gallery, or your own photographs, making it a viable alternative to the best digital photo frames.

Designed to be wall-mounted, the Frame TV Pro has a smart bezel more reminiscent of an artwork frame than an item of consumer electronics, and an anti-glare matte screen to make viewing images (or TV) more pleasurable.

The Frame TV Pro has two major upgrades over the existing Frame TV range. First off, the new model is equipped with Samsung's Neo QLED display, based on mini LED tech, for greater peak brightness and better contrast, thus showing off artwork at its very best.

Secondly, content is streamed to the TV wirelessly via the companion Wireless One Connect box. Essentially, you connect any streaming devices, set-top boxes, gaming consoles, antenna, and the like, to the Wireless One Connect, which can be positioned anywhere in the room. Everything is streamed wirelessly and latency-free to the display, meaning the box can be tucked away out of sight, with no unsightly cables running to the back of the TV itself and thereby spoiling the aesthetic (aside from the power outlet, which would be ideally situated behind the screen).

The Frame TV Pro is designed for wall hanging and displays artwork (or your own photos) when you're not viewing television (Image credit: Samsung)

While you can use the device to display your own photographs, Samsung also offers a subscription-based Art Store, which gives access to more than 3,000 artworks for $4.99/£3.99/AU$5.99 monthly or $49.99/£39.99/AU$59.99 annually. This service has now been expanded to work on a range of other Samsung TVs, not just the Frame TV range.

When you're not admiring your photos or watching the box, the Frame TV Pro is also ideal for gaming, with a refresh rate of 144Hz. A smart gaming interface enables you to adjust such things as the ratio, frame rate, and other customizations.

The Frame TV Pro was unveiled at the at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas and will be available in 65-, 75- and 85-inch screen sizes, so is intended as a statement piece of tech for large living rooms. If you prefer a smaller screen, you'll have to settle for the standard Frame TV, which comes in 43-, 50 and 55-inch sizes and doesn't offer the mini-LED display (but does still have Wireless One Connect functionality). Pricing is yet to be announced.