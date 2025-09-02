Nanlite’s new Miro LED lamps look like a smart choice for streamers and creators

Nanlite has just announced two new compact round panel LEDs, the Miro 30c and Miro 60c, offering a small footprint, bright output, and natural round catchlights, all powered by Nanlite’s Nebula C4 light engine. For anyone working in streaming, podcasting, or content creation, that combination is a winner.

Both lights are more powerful than they appear. The Miro 30c consumes just 30 W, and the 60c doubles that at 60 W, but at one meter, they produce 4,854 lux and 8,382 lux respectively at 5600K. This is more than enough to serve as a key light for creating content at your desk or workstation.

Each light includes a magnetic diffuser you can swap in and out depending on whether you want soft fill or crisp punch, and both are certified RG0 for safe, comfortable long-term use.

Light with Ease · Power in Round | Nanlite miro 30c/60c - YouTube Watch On

Above: The video trailer for the Nanlite Miro Series

Colour control is where these new panels stand out. Nanlite’s Nebula C4 system combines RGB and white LEDs, providing a full CCT range from 2700–7500K, plus green/magenta adjustment for easy matching with other fixtures. Switch into HSI mode and you get access to 36,000 colour options, while the 14 built-in effects cover things like hue loops and fire simulations. That’s a lot of flexibility for fixtures starting at this price.

The practical setup looks straightforward. There’s a circular 1.28-inch display that clearly shows settings, and the stepped yoke rotates 360° with 20 preset tilt positions, making it easy to dial in a desk setup without awkward clamps. Mounting options include a 1/4"-20 thread and a supplied 5/8" adapter, allowing it to work with tripods or light stands.

(Image credit: Nanlite)

Power is via USB-C PD or Sony NP-F batteries, which is great for creators moving between desk, studio, or location. The Miro 30c runs for about an hour on a single NP-F750 or up to 1.5 hours on an NP-F970, while the bigger 60c manages nearly 100 minutes on dual NP-F970s. There’s also an optional holder for a power bank if you want to extend runtimes.

In addition to the physical interface, the lights can be controlled wirelessly through Nanlite’s Nanlink App 2.0 over Bluetooth, supporting both individual and group control. Effects, scene recalls, and firmware updates can all be handled directly in the app.

Cooling is vital and is handled by a low-noise fan, rated at just 20 dBA, which should be quiet enough for podcast or streaming setups. Both models come in either mint blue or midnight blue and include a carry bag in the box.

The Miro 30c is priced at $119 / £99 and the Miro 60c at $159 / £133, with shipping expected to begin in October 2025.

That positions them close to recent releases from Amaran and other compact LEDs, but with a round design that looks especially appealing for anyone spending hours on camera.

