Eizo reveals new dream display for video editors

Eizo has revealed a new professional-grade monitor ideal for color-critical video editing. The 30.5-inch ColorEdge CG3100X color management display boasts a true 4K resolution (4096 x 2160), as well as HDR workflow support thanks to its high 500 cd/m² maximum brightness and impressive 1800:1 contrast ratio. Additional pro-level features include compatibility with hybrid log-gamma (HLG) transfer function for broadcasts and the perceptual quantization (PQ) curve, giving more true-to-life color rendition than SDR (standard dynamic range).

USB-C connectivity enables the monitor to power a connected laptop with up to 94W of Power Delivery via a single cable transferring power and the video signal, leading to a less cluttered desktop. There's also support for network access through the monitor's built-in LAN port.

As you might expect from an Eizo display, the CG3100X's color accuracy is first class, with the screen able to display 97% of the wide-gamut Adobe RGB color space, and 99% of DCI-P3. To ensure colors stay consistent, the monitor is equipped with a built-in calibration sensor, which combined with Eizo's ColorNavigator 7 color management software means there's no need for a third-party monitor calibrator. Color and brightness uniformity should also be top notch thanks to Eizo's digital uniformity equalizer (DUE) technology.

Also included is a light-shielding hood to protect the display from unwanted reflections, while the monitor's casing is constructed from over 85% recycled plastic. A 5-year manufacturer's warranty adds additional peace of mind.

The Eizo ColorEdge CG3100X will begin shipping in July. Pricing is still to be confirmed.