Eizo reveals new dream display for video editors
The new ColorEdge CG3100X is packed with pro-grade features tailored to discerning videographers
Eizo has revealed a new professional-grade monitor ideal for color-critical video editing. The 30.5-inch ColorEdge CG3100X color management display boasts a true 4K resolution (4096 x 2160), as well as HDR workflow support thanks to its high 500 cd/m² maximum brightness and impressive 1800:1 contrast ratio. Additional pro-level features include compatibility with hybrid log-gamma (HLG) transfer function for broadcasts and the perceptual quantization (PQ) curve, giving more true-to-life color rendition than SDR (standard dynamic range).
USB-C connectivity enables the monitor to power a connected laptop with up to 94W of Power Delivery via a single cable transferring power and the video signal, leading to a less cluttered desktop. There's also support for network access through the monitor's built-in LAN port.
As you might expect from an Eizo display, the CG3100X's color accuracy is first class, with the screen able to display 97% of the wide-gamut Adobe RGB color space, and 99% of DCI-P3. To ensure colors stay consistent, the monitor is equipped with a built-in calibration sensor, which combined with Eizo's ColorNavigator 7 color management software means there's no need for a third-party monitor calibrator. Color and brightness uniformity should also be top notch thanks to Eizo's digital uniformity equalizer (DUE) technology.
Also included is a light-shielding hood to protect the display from unwanted reflections, while the monitor's casing is constructed from over 85% recycled plastic. A 5-year manufacturer's warranty adds additional peace of mind.
The Eizo ColorEdge CG3100X will begin shipping in July. Pricing is still to be confirmed.
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
