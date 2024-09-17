Datacolor launches new range of calibration products

Datacolor has launched a new range of display, photo, video, and printer calibration products.

Read more: The best monitor calibrators

SpyderPro

(Image credit: Datacolor)

The centrepiece of the range is the new SpyderPro colorimeter for display calibration. This replaces the previous Spyder X2 Ultra, and though it looks almost identical to the outgoing X2, the SpyderPro can calibrate a wider range of monitor types. Like the old X2 Ultra, the SpyderPro is able to calibrate standard and HDR LCD displays, but it adds compatibility with mini-LED panels, along with Apple XDR/Liquid Retina monitors, as well as OLED displays, making it the most versatile Spyder colorimeter ever. An unlimited number of connected displays can be calibrated to ensure consistency across monitors, and the SpyderPro is capable of calibrating monitors with a screen brightness of up to 2000 cd/m2. To ensure your monitor is set to the correct brightness to suit your ambient lighting, the SpyderPro can measure ambient light brightness and monitor it periodically to ensure your display is always set to the most appropriate brightness.

SpyderPro is available to buy now, priced at $269/£249.

Datacolor SpyderPro: buy now from B&H

Spyder

(Image credit: Datacolor)

If you're looking for your first monitor calibrator, Datacolor has also launched a new, entry-level calibration product, simply named: Spyder. This is quite similar to SpyderPro, but where the Pro can calibrate 2000 cd/m2 HDR displays, the more basic Spyder is only compatible with monitors outputting a maximum 750 cd/m2 brightness. Spyder also only has 5 gamma curve settings and 5 white point settings, compared to the Pro's unlimited adjustment. Spyder will also only let you calibrate a single connected display, so multi-monitor users will need the SpyderPro. But if you can do without these features, Spyder is priced at a more accessible $169/£159 and is available to buy now.

Datacolor Spyder: buy now from B&H

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In addition to the standalone Spyder and SpyderPro monitor calibrators, Datacolor is bundling the SpyderPro in two different kits: the Spyder Photo/Video Kit, and the Spyder Print Studio.

Spyder Photo/Video Kit

(Image credit: Datacolor)

The Spyder Photo/Video Kit contains a SpyderPro colorimeter, along with a Spyder Cube, Spyder Checkr Video, and a Spyder Checkr Photo Card Set. Spyder Cube is an alternative to a traditional gray card - use it to set white balance and correct exposure. Spyder Checkr Video is a passport-sized color reference target containing several precision-calibrated reference cards. These feature various color and grayscale swatches which are used to align the white balance and color of video footage once it's imported into editing software like Final Cut Pro, DaVinci Resolve and Adobe Premiere. When shooting stills, the video color reference cards can be swapped out for the Spyder Checkr Photo Card Set so you can ensure consistent color during post production in Adobe Lightroom Classic, Adobe Camera RAW or Hasselblad Phocus. The Spyder Photo/Video Kit is retailing now for $349/£349.

Datacolor Spyder Photo/Video Kit: buy now from B&H

Spyder Print Studio

(Image credit: Datacolor)

If you want to accurately color match your monitor with printed output, you'll need Datacolor's Spyder Print Studio kit. This contains the SpyderPro and a Spyder Cube, but adds a Spyder Print colorimeter for calibrating your printer. By printing a sheet of color swatches, Spyder print can measure the exact color of each target swatch in order to build a printer profile that compensates for any printed color inaccuracies. The system can also be used to create bespoke profiles to suit a variety of printer, ink and paper combinations. The Spyder Print Studio kit is on sale now for $499/£479.

Datacolor Spyder Print Studio: buy now from B&H