Atomos releases the Shinobi II – slimmer, lighter and more versatile

Atomos has launched the much-longed-for update to its Shinobi series of on-camera monitors, the Atomos Shinobi II.

Released in 2019, the original Atomos Shinobi was the company's first monitor-only device and offered a smaller lightweight on-camera option for solo filmmakers and creators on the move. The Shinobi became a cult classic among new video makers, selling over 100,000 units worldwide, and after a 5-year wait it has leveled up.

The Shinobi II has been completely redesigned resulting in a slimmer, lighter and brighter monitor compared to its predecessor, and enables camera control via the five-inch touchscreen – music to many creatives' ears!

"The most common requests from Shinobi users have been for camera control and a brighter HDR screen," says Atomos CEO, Jeromy Young.

"Camera control required a USB-C port for the widest possible camera compatibility and a new, brighter screen required a redesign. So, Shinobi II has been rebuilt from the ground up for modern mirrorless / DSLR cameras and HDR or SDR video workflows, as well as amazing HDR photo shooting."

(Image credit: Atomos)

Camera control will be a huge ease-of-use feature that enables the user to control common settings such as exposure and white balance, as well as the record button.

The option to toggle the record button from the screen is a great feature, especially when you have the camera rigged up to a cage or gimbal. A red frame is also placed around the screen to act as a tally light for when the record is in use.

At launch, the Shinobi II will control most Canon, Panasonic and Sony mirrorless cameras over USB-C, along with ZCAM E2 models through a separate serial cable, with plans for future firmware updates to support Fujifilm, Nikon, OM System and Sigma bodies.

The intuitive touchscreen is 50% brighter than the first Shinobi, offering 1,500 nits instead of 1,000 nits, making it more visible even when shooting in bright daylight. It also supports 10-bit HDR video and photo monitoring with zero latency, which helps to view the impressive monitoring tools that include a histogram, waveform, false color, zebra, focus peaking and zoom.

(Image credit: Atomos)

The smaller form factor is also an improvement on its predecessor. Although it keeps a five-inch screen, the body is slimmer and lighter – enabling more comfort when shooting for long durations.

"Adding a USB-C port gave us the opportunity to restyle the Shinobi," continues Young. "The 30% thinner body means that even though we are adding more hardware functionality, we aren’t affecting the weight of the device.

"Shinobi II is incredibly lightweight at just 210 grams (about 7.4oz) and includes our innovative locking cable connectors for HDMI and USB ports, for robust and professional connectivity. We can even power the camera from the Shinobi II with PD in and out."

There are lots of things to be excited about in this new release, and the Atomos Shinobi II could well be the go-to option for content creators and solo filmmakers, especially when you consider the price.

The Atomos Shinobi II is available now for $349 / £295 / AU$545.

