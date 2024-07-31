Atomos releases the Shinobi II – slimmer, lighter and more versatile

By
published

The new Atomos Shinobi II monitor is here – and it's an improvement on its predecessor in every way

Atomos Shinobi II
(Image credit: Atomos)

Atomos has launched the much-longed-for update to its Shinobi series of on-camera monitors, the Atomos Shinobi II.

Released in 2019, the original Atomos Shinobi was the company's first monitor-only device and offered a smaller lightweight on-camera option for solo filmmakers and creators on the move. The Shinobi became a cult classic among new video makers, selling over 100,000 units worldwide, and after a 5-year wait it has leveled up.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles