Datacolor Spyder X2 monitor calibrator is now under 100 bucks!

Save a HUGE $170 off this top-rated colorimeter for spot-on colors, but hurry: this is a two-day-only limited-time deal
If you've ever wondered why your printed images don't match those on your computer screen then it's almost certainly because your monitor isn't calibrated correctly. The Datacolor Spyder X2 can fix that: it's a powerful colorimeter that enables you to maintain consistent, accurate color output across your devices.
You simply dangle the lens-based sensor over your screen and the accompanying software does the rest, fine-tuning your computer display's output for true-to-life color, ensuring that there are no surprises when it comes to printing your photographs. It's Mac and PC compatible and supports most industry-standard monitors and projectors.
There are two versions: the Datacolor Spyder X2 Elite is suitable for calibrating displays up to 750 nits brightness, while the Datacolor Spyder X2 Ultra, which costs an additional $30, calibrates super-bright screens up to 2000 nits.
Save $170 at B&H The standard Elite version calibrates displays up to 750 nits brightness and is suitable for most standard monitors and projectors.
Save $170 at B&H The more advanced Ultra edition costs an additional $30 and can handle displays up to a super-bright 2000 nits, and is better suited to HDR displays.
It's worth noting that the Spyder X2 isn't the most recent Datacolor Spyder colorimeter; that's the Datacolor SpyderPro Advanced, however, unless you have a high-end mini-LED panel, the X2 will be just as effective. But if you simply must have the latest and greatest, B&H is also offering a $50 discount on the SpyderPro too. Whichever Spyder model you decide to go for, you can be confident you're getting one of the best colorimeters on the market, but the deal ends January 16 at 11.59pm EST, so you'll need to get a move on!
Save $50 at B&H The most recent model, the SpyderPro range adds compatibility with mini-LED panels and Apple XDR/Liquid Retina monitors, as well as OLED displays, making it the most versatile Spyder colorimeter ever.
