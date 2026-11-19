This grainy, black-and-white photo of an old Spanish colonial cobblestone street sold for over $330,000 at auction – here’s why
The image, captured in the Colombian capital city, Bogotá, in 1842, is thought to be the oldest existing photo ever taken in Colombia as well as one of the earliest images taken throughout the whole of Latin America
A long, cobblestone street that has fallen into seeming disrepair stretches toward a distant mountain, rising as it extends. Along the street are buildings, designed with a clear Spanish colonial aesthetic, their wooden balconies protruding.
It’s not exactly a memorable scene, and when you also consider that the photo is monochrome, it hardly evokes a strong emotional response, either.
However, this seemingly mundane image recently fetched a whopping $331,013 (£251,346/AU$493,295) at auction, blowing its expected selling price of $66,000–$88,000 (approximately £50,000–£67,000 / AU$98,000–AU$130,000) out of the water.
You see, the image, which was sold by the auction house Christie’s, is believed to be the oldest existing photo taken in Colombia and, therefore, the earliest confirmed photographic record of this region of the world.
Entitled Rue de l'Observatoire (Observatory Street), the image depicts its namesake street, which, these days, is called Calle 9 (Ninth Street), in the now Colombian capital city of Bogotá.
The daguerreotype frame was taken in 1842, just three years after the public announcement of this camera system, with the photographer shooting it at 11:00 am using a 42-second exposure.
We know this because the creator of the frame, French diplomat, painter and pioneering photographer Jean-Baptiste-Louis Gros (1793–1870), wrote it on the back of the developed shot.
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According to Christie’s, Gros, Baron Gros had been stationed in Bogotá as chargé d'affaires of New Granada, the then name of the combined territories of present-day Panama and Colombia, in 1838, to negotiate agreements and handle French interests.
By 1842, the date of the now-famous Bogotá image, Baron Gros, who according to the Met Museum in New York, was a prolific early daguerreotype photographer, had shot many frames prior to arriving in Colombia. However, according to the museum, none of his earlier frames still exist, or are at least known to.
So, while his 1842 scene of the Colombian capital city may be average by today's photographic standards, when you think that no other image was potentially taken in this part of the world beforehand, it may just be one of the best photos ever, or at least one of the most valuable street photos ever.
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I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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