Fujifilm has released new firmware for a trio of its X series shooters, bringing a series of fixes including a patch for a major manual focus bug when using a certain macro lens.

Firmware version 4.32 for the Fujifilm X-T5, version 5.33 for the X-H2 and version 7.31 for the X-H2S do away with a major issue whereby the XF 30mm f/2.8 R LM WR Macro lens fails to manually focus when using these cameras.

Specifically, Fujifilm has said that the lens can fail to manually focus when Focus Ring Operation is set to Linear and users choose any rotation angle other than the default setting.

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Which is less than ideak, given that setting Focus Ring Operation to Linear means that turning it by a set amount produces a consistent change in focus distance – the purpose being to ensure predictable focus ring behavior.

Customizing the rotation angle enables users to decide how far they need to rotate the focus ring to shift from one end of its range to the other. With the firmware fix, Fujifilm says these settings now work correctly.

Fujifilm firmware downloads

Firmware version 4.32 (Fujifilm X-T5)

Firmware version 5.33 (Fujifilm X-H2)

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Firmware version 7.31 (Fujifilm X-H2S)

It’s a good idea to hold off downloading the latest firmware for a few weeks. This should give enough time for any new issues to arise in community chatter and for Fujifilm to address them. Keep an eye on Digital Camera World, and we'll let you know about any problems.

Each of the new firmware versions also does away with a bug causing unwanted horizontal lines to appear on the LCD screens of all three cameras when shooting rapid bursts at extremely fast shutter speeds.

However, Fujifilm has said that this issue only occurs when using the following specific combination of settings:

“CH High Speed Burst” drive mode (continuous high-speed shooting);

selecting “Mechanical + Electronic” shutter mode;

selecting a shutter speed of 1/8000 sec or faster; and

setting “Image Display” to “Continuous”, which makes the camera keep displaying captured images on the LCD as you shoot.

Fujifilm has also said that firmware versions 5.33 and 7.31 fix another issue, whereby the X-H2 and X-H2S may occasionally freeze one minute after playing back movies recorded at 6.2K or higher.

Beyond these three major fixes, Fujifilm has also said that some other “minor bugs” have been fixed in all three cameras, but has not elaborated on what these are.

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