11 cult compact cameras just got better – but hurry, some of the free new features are only available for a limited time!
Ricoh is rolling out new firmware updates for its GR IV and GR III compact cameras, bringing bug fixes and new features
Ricoh has just announced new firmware updates for a total of eleven compact cameras, including three GR IV models and seven GR III models.
These cult-favorite point-and-shoots not only get improved stability and general performance enhancements, but some also receive new features, including an exclusive 30th Anniversary surprise – available to download for a limited time only.
Here's everything you need to know about the latest Ricoh firmware updates, including download links and expert advice.
GR IV models
GR IV /GR IV HDF
Version 1.21
US: Download link for Windows + Mac OS
UK: Download link for Windows + Mac OS
GR IV Monochrome
Version 1.11
US: Download link for Windows + Mac OS
UK: Download link for Windows +Mac OS
Enhancements and fixes:
- Improved stability for general performance
GR III models
GR III / GR III Street Edition / GR III Diary Edition / GR III HDF
Version 2.21
US: Download link for Windows + Mac OS
UK: Download link for Windows + Mac OS
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GR IIIx / GR IIIx Urban Edition / GR IIIx HDF
Version 1.71
US: Download link for Windows + Mac OS
UK: Download link for Windows + Mac OS
Enhancements and fixes:
- Under Setup [11] Initialize, two options are now available: Reset Settings and Factory Reset
- The camera’s shutdown screen will change to the special GR 30th Anniversary screen
Note
This firmware is available for download for a limited time only.
Download deadline: December 31, 2026, at 23:59 (JST)
The shutdown screen cannot be reverted to the previous version after the firmware update.
Ricoh's advice
Be sure to read the following information before performing a Reset to Factory Default. Performing a Reset to Factory Default will erase all images stored in the internal memory and initialize the internal memory. Images stored on the SD card will not be erased and will remain intact.
Pro Advice
If you caught Episode 4 of Bokeh Face: Digital Camera World podcast, above, we discussed the best time to install firmware updates, why they matter, and what issues they can cause. It's a helpful listen if you're unsure when – or if ever – you should update.
It's smart to wait a week or two after release to see if any users hit snags. In the past, brands have had a few hiccups with major updates – for instance, introducing memory-setting bugs or minor interface glitches before being reissued.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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