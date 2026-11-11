Ricoh's latest firmware updates bing new features and performance improvements to eleven GR compact cameras

Ricoh has just announced new firmware updates for a total of eleven compact cameras, including three GR IV models and seven GR III models.

These cult-favorite point-and-shoots not only get improved stability and general performance enhancements, but some also receive new features, including an exclusive 30th Anniversary surprise – available to download for a limited time only.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest Ricoh firmware updates, including download links and expert advice.

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GR IV models

These three Ricoh GR IV compact cameras get a new firmware update (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

GR IV /GR IV HDF

Version 1.21

US: Download link for Windows + Mac OS

UK: Download link for Windows + Mac OS

GR IV Monochrome

Version 1.11

US: Download link for Windows + Mac OS

UK: Download link for Windows +Mac OS

Enhancements and fixes:

- Improved stability for general performance

GR III models

These seven Ricoh GR III compact camera models are eligible for the GR 30th Anniversary end screen (Image credit: Rod Lawton)

GR III / GR III Street Edition / GR III Diary Edition / GR III HDF

Version 2.21

US: Download link for Windows + Mac OS

UK: Download link for Windows + Mac OS

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GR IIIx / GR IIIx Urban Edition / GR IIIx HDF

Version 1.71

US: Download link for Windows + Mac OS

UK: Download link for Windows + Mac OS

Enhancements and fixes:

- Under Setup [11] Initialize, two options are now available: Reset Settings and Factory Reset

- The camera’s shutdown screen will change to the special GR 30th Anniversary screen

The Ricoh GR 30th Anniversary screen (Image credit: Ricoh)

Note

This firmware is available for download for a limited time only.

Download deadline: December 31, 2026, at 23:59 (JST)

The shutdown screen cannot be reverted to the previous version after the firmware update.

Ricoh's advice

Be sure to read the following information before performing a Reset to Factory Default. Performing a Reset to Factory Default will erase all images stored in the internal memory and initialize the internal memory. Images stored on the SD card will not be erased and will remain intact.

Pro Advice

If you caught Episode 4 of Bokeh Face: Digital Camera World podcast, above, we discussed the best time to install firmware updates, why they matter, and what issues they can cause. It's a helpful listen if you're unsure when – or if ever – you should update.

It's smart to wait a week or two after release to see if any users hit snags. In the past, brands have had a few hiccups with major updates – for instance, introducing memory-setting bugs or minor interface glitches before being reissued.

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