An unusual new trend is rising among photographers: using AI to “vibe code” new features onto old cameras. The trend is typically skewed towards older cameras that are already past warranty, as most camera brands warn against using third-party software. But one relatively new camera brand is actively encouraging creators to hack their cameras.

Camera Intelligence is opening Caira, the Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera built around AI, to custom hacks using a new development environment called the Creative Sandbox. The space is designed to be a place for creators to safely hack new features onto the AI-focused camera.

The hackable tools for Caira are expected to see a wider public rollout in 2027, but the company is inviting around 20 photographers, creators, journalists, and developers to a hackathon in London this December for early access to Creative Sandbox.

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

A growing number of photographers have tried out vibe coding to bring new and unusual features to old cameras. These hacks range from giving an old DSLR film simulations and limited “rolls” of film to shoot to adding features like snap focus.

Typically, the cameras that are subject to these hacks are old DSLRs that aren’t expensive to replace if such a hack bricks the camera. But Camera Intelligence is opening its Caira camera to hacking in a platform built specifically for that purpose.

Caira is a Micro Four Thirds mirrorless that uses an iPhone to run the Linux-based operating system, which is Camera Intelligence OS. Camera Intelligence built Caira around AI, including the ability to run generative AI models like Nano Banana to use generative AI in the camera.

"Photographers aren't hacking their cameras because they want to break things; they do it because they crave the creative freedom to shape their own tools,” said Camera Intelligence founder and CEO Vishal Kumar. “For years, they've been told to buy a new camera just to get a feature their current one is already capable of handling. We think that's backwards.”

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Applications for the Caira hackathon are open online. Cameras will be provided to participants.

You may also like

Take a look at the best mirrorless cameras or the best compact cameras.