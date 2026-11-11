Nikon ZR firmware update could be just weeks away, according to YouTube leak

We’ve known since September that the first major Nikon ZR firmware update is coming. But while Nikon divulged exactly what upgrades were being launched at the beginning of November, we still don’t have an official release date. But Nikon Rumors has reported on a YouTube video that appears to have leaked that date as November 24.

The video in question is from French YouTuber Mr Camera, who drops the date at the end of the video. This does track with Nikon’s timeline, stating in the last press release that firmware 2.00 would be released before the end of the year.

NIKON ZR V2.0 : du Log RED compressé ! - YouTube Watch On

Nikon ZR firmware: What’s coming?

I’ve already produced a detailed breakdown of the Nikon ZR’s upcoming new features, but the headline news is that it will contain Log3G10 gamma support for H.265 – meaning you’ll no longer have to shoot huge RAW video files to access Red’s coveted color science.

This is a boon because it reduces the required amount of memory card storage, while also making lighter work for your computer in the editing suite.

Beyond that, the firmware 2.00 will feature selectable High ISO NR levels, enhanced control customization, focus peaking when recording Red RAW video, 3D LUT application to HDMI output and reduced flicker in low-light conditions.

As always, I recommend making sure that you know how to update your Nikon camera’s firmware and to consider waiting a little while after the firmware is released to help avoid any teething problems.

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