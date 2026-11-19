I’ve accumulated quite a collection of Instax Mini cameras over the years, but ask me for my favorite options, and I don’t need any time to think about it: The Instax Mini 99 for full analog instant film and the Instax Mini Evo series for hybrid creativity. As more advanced members of the Instax family, those models tend to be fairly pricey, but right now both the Instax Mini 99 and Mini Evo are under $200.

Serious photographers tend to have wish lists with pricey mirrorless cameras and bright lenses, but a sub-$200 option is highly giftable for photographers to experiment with analog on a budget.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

The Instax family ranges from models designed for those with zero photography experience to options designed to bring the charm of instant film to more serious photographers. The Instax Mini 99 falls in that second category.

The Instax Mini 99 has more controls than any other fully analog Instax Mini camera, with controls for exposure compensation, the ability to adjust the flash settings, and adjustable focus. Instax stopped just short of offering full manual mode, but there are enough creative controls here to appease most serious photographers, including double exposures and bulb mode.

Those controls, however, typically make the Mini 99 one of the most expensive options in the series, but the Mini 99 has dropped to its lowest price in over a year at $179.95, down from $234.95.

FREE FILM Save 23% ($55) Fujifilm Instax Mini 99 bundle: was $234.95 now $179.95 at Adorama The $55 discount on the Instax Mini 99 is the best Instax deal that I've seen in a while. But the other part of the Mini 99’s price is the film, and Adorama currently has a bundle with a 20-pack of film and a photo album that’s the same price as the camera without any extras. Or, for $20 more, there’s a bundle with enough film for 40 photos, an album, and a protective case.

The Instax Mini Evo is a retro hybrid for digital and film

(Image credit: James Artaius)

While the Instax Mini 99 is my favorite for a fully analog shooting experience, the Instax Mini Evo series is my all-time favorite Instax Mini camera for its mix of creative tools and the ability to print from any digital camera.

Fujifilm just launched the Instax Mini Evo 2, which offers a touchscreen experience and a higher-resolution wide-angle shooting mode. But the Evo 2 comes at a higher price point, and I think the original Evo is still a fantastic buy.

What I love about the Mini Evo is the creative controls. Ten different creative controls are built into a dial around the lens, which allows for tricks like double exposures and mirrored images. That’s paired with 10 different color modes built in.

As a hybrid, the Evo can also be used as a portable photo printer. Connecting to the app allows it to print photos from a mirrorless camera or a smartphone.

That hybrid design also means the camera can keep shooting even if you run out of film, which is why I also think it makes a great gift – I personally gifted this one to my preteen daughter, but I've even seen pro photographers carry this one around for the prints.

Instax double film packs are also discounted during the early Black Friday deals. Amazon has a 20 pack discounted by more than 40 percent, the only catch being you need to buy two to get the deal.

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