Just a matter of days after launch, the Panasonic Lumix L10 became so popular that Panasonic Japan said the amount of pre-orders had created unexpected delays. But the camera's popularity isn’t the only thing delaying the compact camera that combines a Micro Four Thirds sensor with a 24-75mm equivalent zoom lens.

Panasonic told Digital Camera World that a minor cosmetic issue caused a temporary pause in shipments for the Titanium Gold variant of the L10, but that shipments have already resumed.

"We identified a minor cosmetic issue that resulted in a temporary pause to shipments as part of our commitment to delivering quality products," a Panasonic US representative said.

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"With the issue being identified quickly, the correction has been completed by our factory, and customer shipments have already resumed. Customer satisfaction and product quality are our highest priority, and we are continuing to increase production to fulfil orders as quickly as possible."

A leaked email from a customer about a delay over a cosmetic issue sparked rumors over why the special edition variant was being temporarily delayed. The email, from Panasonic’s customer service team, noted that the interference has caused a pause in shipping.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The delay wasn't a significant one – the Titanium Gold Edition was expected to ship “July 2026” at launch, and shipments have already resumed.

Panasonic didn't note what the “minor cosmetic issue” was, but in our experience, the Titanium Gold finish held up well during testing. DCW’s Reviews Editor, Gareth Bevan, tested the Titanium Gold version of the Lumix L10 and hasn't encountered any issues.

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The Lumix 10 has created such a big buzz that Panasonic Japan has paused pre-orders while the company works to ship out early adopters of the camera.

The compact’s popularity is likely due to the fact that it boasts a large sensor and a versatile zoom lens, joining the likes of the Leica D-Lux 8. Most compact cameras with larger sensors, like the popular Fujifilm X100VI and the Ricoh GR IV, use a fixed focal length without zoom – though several advanced one-inch sensor compacts offer zoom.

Along with the Titanium Gold special edition, the Lumix L10 also comes in black and silver variants.

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