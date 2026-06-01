Camera firmware has become a joke – and photographers are paying the price

There was a time when buying a camera felt simple. You handed over your money, opened the box, charged the battery, put in a memory card and went out to shoot. Nine times out of ten, the thing just worked.

Yes, firmware updates existed, but they were usually reserved for odd problems that appeared after a camera had spent some real time in the hands of working photographers.

Maybe a strange card compatibility issue. Maybe a rare autofocus glitch. Maybe a small bug that only appeared in a very specific shooting situation. That was fair enough. No camera is perfect, and no manufacturer can predict every single real-world scenario.

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Even lenses need firmware these days!

But in 2026, firmware no longer feels like an occasional fix. It feels like part of the ownership experience – and frankly, it is bloody exhausting. Buy a new camera today and you are not just buying the product in the box; you are buying into a promise. This feature is coming later.

That video mode will arrive in a future update. This autofocus issue will be improved. This recording option will be unlocked. This sharpness problem will be fixed. This bug will go away if you download version 2.1, unless, of course, version 2.1 creates another issue, in which case version 2.2 will be along shortly to rescue you from the rescue.

The most frustrating part is that camera manufacturers have managed to dress this up as generosity. We are told that firmware updates are exciting, that they add value, that they show a brand is listening. Sometimes that is true. There are genuinely useful updates that extend the life of a camera and reward loyal customers.

But there is a very big difference between improving a product and finishing it after the customer has already paid for it. Too often now, firmware feels less like a bonus and more like a quiet admission that the camera was rushed to market before it was properly complete.

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The Nikon Z9 is a perfect example. It was, and still is, a hugely impressive professional camera. But when it launched, one of its headline video promises – internal 8K RAW recording up to 60p – was not actually there in full on day one. Buyers were told it would come later through a firmware update.

That is a remarkable thing when you stop and think about it. This was not a cheap enthusiast model. This was Nikon’s flagship mirrorless camera, aimed at professionals, with a flagship price to match. Yet part of the headline capability was effectively sold as a future promise rather than a finished feature.

And before anyone screams that Nikon eventually delivered it, yes, it did. Firmware 2.0 brought major upgrades, including 8K 60p RAW capture, and many Z9 owners were rightly pleased. But that does not change the wider point. Customers should not be expected to celebrate receiving a feature months later that helped sell the camera in the first place.

When a manufacturer uses a feature to generate launch excitement, build pre-orders, and justify a premium price, that feature should be ready when the camera ships. Otherwise, what are we really buying? A camera or a roadmap?

This is not just a Nikon problem, either. That would be too easy. The entire camera industry has become far too comfortable with the idea of shipping first and finishing later. Firmware has become the safety net, the marketing tool, the apology letter, and the upgrade path all rolled into one.

It enables manufacturers to rush a camera out into the market, keep pace with rivals, grab headlines, and then tidy up the mess after real photographers have become unpaid testers. The modern buyer is expected to spend thousands of dollars and then patiently wait while the camera becomes the product it should have been from the beginning.

The Nikon Z9 wasn't feature-complete out of the box on launch day; it needed firmware to patch in certain features months later (Image credit: Future)

What makes it worse is the language around it. We are constantly told that firmware “unlocks” new features, as if the manufacturer is handing us a gift. But if the hardware was already capable of doing it, and the feature was part of the sales pitch, was it really a gift? Or was it something deliberately held back, unfinished, or not ready?

There is a fine line between innovation and manipulation, and right now the camera industry is dancing all over it.

For working photographers and filmmakers, this is not just annoying. It can directly affect trust. If you rely on a camera for paid work, you need to know what it can do today – not what it might do after three updates, two bug fixes, and a revised manual.

A future firmware promise does not help you on a job tomorrow. A promised recording mode does not help if you have already planned a shoot around it, and the update has not arrived. Better autofocus “coming soon” does not help when the camera misses focus on the assignment you are being paid to deliver.

There is also a growing mental load that comes with modern camera ownership. Keeping up with firmware has become another job.

You have to check which version you are on, read what has changed, see whether anyone online is reporting new bugs, decide whether to update now or wait, download the file, charge the battery, format the card, install the update, and then hope nothing breaks.

This is not the romantic side of photography. This is the software admin. And it is being pushed onto photographers who simply want to get out and make pictures.

I am not against firmware. Done properly, it is brilliant. It can fix genuine issues, improve performance and breathe new life into older cameras. But it should not be used as a crutch for unfinished products, and it should not be used to normalize the idea that expensive professional cameras can launch with major promised features missing.

If a camera is not ready, delay it. If a feature is not finished, do not make it central to the marketing. And if customers are paying full price on day one, they deserve a full product on day one.

The camera industry needs to remember that trust matters. Photographers are not asking for perfection, but they are asking for honesty.

We can accept the occasional bug. We can accept genuine improvements. What is harder to accept is being asked to pay premium money for a camera that arrives with a list of “coming soon” promises attached to it. Firmware should be there to support a camera, not complete it.

Because right now, too many photographers are being held to ransom by updates. Buy the camera now, get the full feature set later. Buy the body today, wait for the fix tomorrow. Spend the money upfront, then hope the manufacturer delivers what it promised.

That is not progress. That is not customer care. That is the software industry’s worst habit creeping into photography, and we should not pretend it is acceptable just because it arrives with a version number and a download link.

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