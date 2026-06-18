Anyone hoping to get their hands on Panasonic’s new Lumix L10 is going to have to wait a little longer, as the company announced that it is suspending new orders in Japan from here on after receiving “far more preorders than anticipated.”

Panasonic first revealed that it was struggling to match preorder demand in Japan back in May, warning customers of potential delays. But on June 17, the company announced that it had suspended orders in Japan, freezing orders for the popular compact camera.

The new announcement didn’t make it clear when stocks will be replenished or whether it’s only in Japan that orders have been suspended. However, I’ve checked the Panasonic US and UK websites, and it looks like you now have to join a waiting list to order a Lumix L10 in these regions.

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(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

It’s no surprise that the latest Panasonic release has piqued the interest of many photographers.

The Lumix brand boasts some of the best compact cameras, and the L10 combines this solid reputation with a stylish retro design and a Leica DC Vario-Summilux 10.9-34mm (24-75mm equivalent) f/1.7-2.8 lens.

However, with demand now exceeding what Panasonic can handle, it looks like there may be a significant wait for shipping.

The Lumix L10 isn't alone in being in high demand, joining a long list of trendy compact cameras that come with wait times. Opting for a compact that's been around for more than a few weeks could potentially have a shorter wait list, however, depending on where you live.

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The Fujifilm X100VI (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Fujifilm X100VI, with its whopping 40MP sensor, equally attractive retro style, film simulation modes, and solid 6K video recording, has been in high demand since its launch in 2024.

The X100VI's popularity can similarly make the compact camera hard to find in stock, but the limited availability is finally beginning to show potential signs of easing. London Camera Exchange in the UK estimates a 28-day wait, while Adorama in the US estimates availability in August.

The X100VI, however, lacks zoom – the L10's unusual mix of zoom and a Micro Four Thirds sensor that's larger than basic point-and-shoots is likely why the compact camera is seeing such high demand. It's also a little more expensive than the L10, priced at $1,799 / £1,599 / AU$2,899.

The Leica D-Lux 8 shares a similar sensor and lens combo, but comes in at a higher price, and even that camera, also launched in 2024, is out of stock at many retailers.

Panasonic has said that orders made before the cutoff time will be processed and that it’ll inform customers of new availability once it has a “stable supply outlook.”

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