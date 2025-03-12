Just weeks after the last update, the Fujifilm X-T5 just got an essential bug fix

The Fujifilm X-T5 has a new firmware update to fix a bug that prevents the USB connection from working properly. The firmware update 4.21 comes just a few weeks after a large update and contains a single but important bug fix.

Firmware 4.21 for the Fujifilm X-T5 corrects a bug in the camera’s connectivity that Fujifilm notes may cause the USB connection to not work properly. That connection bug fix is the only update listed in the latest firmware download, which Fujifilm released on March 06.

The X-T5’s USB connection can be used for uploading images to another device as well as charging. Tethering, or shooting with the camera connected to a computer, is another function of that USB connectivity.

The bug fix comes just a few weeks after Fujifilm’s widespread February update that brought modifications and enhancements to several Fujifilm X-series cameras. The previous update for the X-T5 added smoother exposure tracking with the new XF 16mm f/2.8 R LM WR II, along with a list of bug fixes, including the camera not powering on when specific SD cards were inserted.

Fujifilm X-T5 users can download the bug fix using either the traditional method of downloading the firmware to an SD card, or by using the Fujifilm Camera Remote app to install the new software. Fujifilm recommends starting with a fully charged battery before updating the camera’s software.

