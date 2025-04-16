The Nikon Z50 II already has its first firmware update, with an unusual new feature

The Nikon Z50 II, announced in November 2024, now has its first software update. Nikon recently released firmware 1.01 for the Z50 II, an update that fixes two small bugs and adds expanded compatibility when using a wireless camera grip.

The list of features on the updated firmware for the Nikon Z50 II starts with an update designed specifically for using the camera with the SmallRig SR-RG2, a camera grip and tabletop tripod with wireless camera controls.

With the downloaded firmware, the Z50 II will now support pre-burst when using the camera grip – a feature that begins taking images up to one second before the shutter release is fully pressed.

The SR-RG2, besides being a grip and a selfie stick, also has a built-in mini tripod that works with a remote. While the number of photographers owning both the Z50 II and the grip may not be huge, I can see the remote feature being handy with the pre-release for things like leaving the camera near a birdfeeder while photographers trigger from inside the house to avoid scaring any wildlife away.

The firmware update, however, also fixes two bugs, which will likely encourage even photographers without the camera grip to download. The first bug fix is a glitch that freezes the camera when reconnecting to SnapBridge after being connected to the Nikon Imaging Cloud. Nikon indicates that this happens in “rare cases.”

The second bug fix corrects an issue with Nikon’s synchronized release feature, an option that enables the shutter release of one camera to control multiple connected cameras. In the case of this bug, the camera initiated autofocus when pressing the shutter release, even when the camera’s settings relegated the autofocus function to the AF-on button instead.

The update also renames the “display on during burst” feature inside the custom settings menu and adds Russian as a language option, although the latter only applies to cameras sold in the Middle East.

The Nikon Z50 II firmware is available directly from Nikon’s Download Center. Photographers should remember to only download firmware directly from the manufacturer.

