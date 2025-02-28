Fujifilm issues widespread firmware updates for its mirrorless cameras, including the first for the X-M5

Fujifilm has rolled out a series of firmware updates for many of its mirrorless cameras, including the first update for the recently released Fujifilm X-M5.

While this update isn't part of Fujifilm's renowned Kaizen philosophy, where significant performance features are added, it remains substantial. The updates address bugs, refine camera operation, and improve stability across a broad range of Fujifilm’s X-series and GFX cameras.

The cameras receiving the update include the Fujifilm GFX 100, GFX 100S, X-M5, X-H2, X-H2S, X-T5, X-T50, and the ever-popular X100 VI.

The X-M5 gets its first firmware update since its impressive debut earlier this year. A favorite among content creators, vloggers, and travel photographers, the X-M5 has been a fantastic alternative option to the often hard-to-get X100 series for its compact form and powerful performance.

As is common with initial updates, this one primarily addresses early-stage bug fixes identified through user feedback. The update improves SD card compatibility and reduces rare write errors, increases transfer speeds when connecting to the Fujifilm App, and adds a new 'Support Website' option in user settings, enabling users to download firmware updates and manuals to their phone by scanning QR code on the camera screen.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The X-T5, X-H2, and X-H2S all receive the same update, which includes an enhancement to exposure tracking when using the Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II, a versatile zoom lens released late last year. Along with the X-T50 and X100 VI, these cameras also receive various bug fixes aimed at improving operational stability and overall performance.

For GFX users, this update focuses on bug fixes and refinements for older models. One of the key improvements is an enhancement to RAW video quality when using an external recorder. As newer GFX models are increasingly being used as hybrid stills-and-video cameras, this update provides better functionality for early-generation GFX 100-series shooters.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A full list of firmware update details and download links can be found on the Fujifilm website.

you might also like

Check out our guides to the best Fujifilm cameras and the best Fujifilm lenses.