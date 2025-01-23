Fujifilm releases new firmware for its stunning XF 500mm super-telephoto lens

The Fujifilm XF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR is one of our favorite super-telephoto lenses, capable of excellent image quality. Even wide open at f/5.6 it delivers excellent sharpness. Fringing is minimal, as is distortion, and you get lovely bokeh quality. Factor its fast and accurate AF, superb 5.5-stop image stabilization, plus the premium build and handling, and you've got one heck of a lens for sports and wildlife photography.

Fujifilm XF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR full review

Image taken with the XF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

The lens itself delivers a 35mm-equivalent 762mm focal length, but if that's not enough, you can pair it with one of Fuji's two X-mount teleconverters - the XF2X TC WR or the XF1.4X TC WR - which gives you a colossal reach of 1524mm or 1067mm, respectively. However, it seems that with the original firmware (V1.00), the XF 500mm has a bug when used with a teleconverter where:

"AF focusing is not stable when the focus area setting is not centered at shooting with a teleconverter lens"

Fujifilm has now released firmware version 1.01 which fixes this issue.

To update the lens' firmware, download the V1.01 firmware file from the Fujifilm website, copy it to a freshly formatted memory card, insert that into your camera and follow the update process.