Adobe is working on a chatbot that helps creators plan and create for social media – including integration with Lightroom and Instagram. On Tuesday, October 28, Adobe teased Project Moonlight, a chatbot built to help creators ideate, plan, and create for social media.

During a demo at the keynote for Adobe Max, Adobe shared a glimpse into the upcoming program. Project Moonlight is an AI chatbot designed around social media. The tool is designed to help creators brainstorm and create content for social media. Adobe calls it "an AI assistant that acts like a social strategist."

Lightroom integration allows creators to feed their images into the chatbot, then ask the AI for help with things like generating ideas on how to share those images on social media. In the demo, the chatbot came up with three different ideas initially. Users can then take one of those ideas and take it even further, with the chatbot recommending things like adding overlays to the images.

A close-up of the demo where Project Moonlight suggested three different ways to share the photos on social media (Image credit: Future)

Project Moonlight is also tied to Firefly, including agentic photo editing, such as asking the bot to apply a Lightroom filter to the images.

But while integration with Lightroom and Firefly may be expected for an Adobe chatbot, Project Moonlight also works with Instagram. This compatibility allows the chatbot to make recommendations that stay on brand with your previous content, as well as offer advice and insight based on how past posts have performed.

As a Sneak, Project Moonlight isn’t available yet, but something Adobe has in the works. The software giant says Project Moonlight is “coming soon.”

You may also like

Browse the best photo editors or the best cameras for Instagram.