Calling all students! Get your FREE tickets to The Photography & Video Show
Photography and videography students can claim free entry to the show on Monday, March 10, and Tuesday, March 11
The Photography & Video Show 2025 is well underway and students of photography and videography (and related subjects) qualify for free entry on Monday, March 10, and Tuesday, March 11. You will need to bring your student ID with you.
The Photography & Video Show 2025 takes place from Saturday through to Tuesday, March 8-11 at the London ExCel exhibition center in London's Docklands area, and features hundreds of top photographic brands showing their latest wares, plus there will be dozens of talks, demonstrations, workshops and presentations from some of the industry's biggest and most expert names. It's also the best time to pick up a bargain, with retailers offering exclusive show-only deals, not to forget the vintage camera goldmine that is the Disabled Photographers' Society's famous bring-and-buy sale.
Students can register at any time before turning up at the show – but there's no time like the present!
BOOK A FREE STUDENT TICKET TO THE PHOTOGRAPHY & VIDEO SHOW
Of course, the show is also open to non-students, subject to the standard admission price payable on the door.
You can expect to see the best mirrorless cameras from all the big brands, including everything from the best professional cameras to the best student cameras.
We look forward to seeing you in London!
The Photography & Video Show 2025 is at the Excel London exhibition center and runs March 8-11, 2025, open 10:00-17:00 daily.
See our exhaustive show guide for everything you need to know about The Photography & Video Show 2025, including a comprehensive guide to what's on, a full exhibitors' list, must-see speakers, and the free talks and demos you can attend.
The Photography & Video Show is presented by Future plc, which is also the parent company of Digital Camera World.
