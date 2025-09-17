Sony World Photography Awards 2026 announces judges and London exhibition dates

The Sony World Photography Awards has revealed the jury and exhibition dates for its 19th edition, continuing its mission to champion the most compelling stories in contemporary photography.

Established in 2007, the Awards has grown into one of the world’s most prestigious platforms for photographers, providing unparalleled international exposure and recognition. Entry to the Awards is free and photographers are judged anonymously by a panel of industry-leading experts.

Last year, Zed Nelson took home the Photographer of the Year title, cementing his status as one of the leading voices in documentary photography. His work, which you can read about in my interview with him, exemplifies the kind of narrative and visual impact the Awards aim to celebrate.

(Image credit: © Matthew Sharp, United Kingdom, entry, Open Competition, Natural World & Wildlife, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

For 2026, Monica Allende returns as Chair of the Jury for the Professional Competition and curator of the London exhibition at Somerset House, marking her third year in the role. She will be joined by an international panel of leading photography figures, bringing diverse perspectives to the judging process.

Joining Allende on the Professional Competition jury are Daniel Brena, director of the Centro de las Artes de San Agustín in Mexico; Yumi Goto, independent curator, editor, researcher and publisher from Japan; Zack Hatfield, managing editor of Aperture magazine in the United States; Paul Ninson, founder and executive director of the Dikan Center in Ghana; and Bindi Vora, artist and senior curator at the UK's Autograph visual arts organization.

The Open and Youth competitions will be judged by Ruby Rees-Sheridan, assistant curator of photography at the National Portrait Gallery in London, while the Student competition will be overseen by Tess Raimbeau, photo editor at Libération in France.

(Image credit: © Bipul Ahmed, Bangladesh, entry, Open Competition, Travel, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

The Sony World Photography Awards 2026 exhibition will once again take place at Somerset House, London, from April 17 to May 04 2026. It will showcase a selection of winning and shortlisted images, alongside special presentations by last year’s Photographer of the Year, Zed Nelson, and this year’s Outstanding Contribution to Photography recipient, to be announced in November.

Following London the exhibition will tour internationally, including spring presentations in Tokyo and an ongoing Milan display until September 28. It will then travel to Berlin, Germany, from October 16 2026 to January 18 2027.

The Awards opened for submissions in June this year, with deadlines across the four competitions as follows: Professional entries must be submitted by January 13 2026, Open and Youth submissions by January 06 2026, and Student entries by November 28 2025.

Winners will receive digital imaging equipment from Sony, while cash prizes include $25,000 (around £18,300 / AU$37,500) for the Photographer of the Year, $5,000 (£3,700 / AU$7,500) for the Open Photographer of the Year and $5,000 for the Sustainability Prize. The Photographer of the Year also receives a solo presentation in the following year’s London exhibition.

With its history of showcasing the defining images of contemporary photography, the Sony World Photography Awards remain a vital platform for photographers, from emerging talent to seasoned professionals, to share their vision with the world.

(Image credit: © Valentine de Villemeur, France, entry, Open Competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

