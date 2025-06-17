B&H slashes over $600 off the price on Blackmagic's Pyxis 6K EF for Bild Expo

The Blackmagic Design Pyxis 6K EF is a serious piece of cinema kit, and right now, B&H is offering an exclusive deal that makes it more accessible than ever.

As part of the Bild Expo event, you can pick up the Blackmagic Design Pyxis 6K EF for $2,495, down from its regular price of $3,195 - a massive $700 saving!

Designed for professional filmmakers, the Pyxis 6K EF combines a 36x24mm full-frame sensor, 13 stops of dynamic range, and a compact, box-style body that’s ideal for rigging. It shoots up to 6K resolution in Blackmagic RAW, delivering cinematic image quality that’s ready for the big screen, while maintaining the flexibility demanded by today’s productions.

With its Canon EF mount, the Pyxis 6K opens the door to an extensive range of high-quality lenses. Its full-size HDMI output, 12G-SDI, and dual CFexpress slots make it a powerhouse on set. Whether you're building a lightweight handheld rig or a full studio setup, this camera is built to adapt and perform.

This price drop is exclusive to B&H as part of their Bild Expo celebration - and it’s not one to miss. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to jump into full-frame cinema, this is it. A $700 saving on a camera of this calibre doesn’t come around often.

To see more B&H Bild exclusive deals visit our Best B&H Bild camera deals hub.