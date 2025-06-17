B&H slashes over $600 off the price on Blackmagic's Pyxis 6K EF for Bild Expo
Blackmagic Pyxis 6K EF gets a massive $700 discount – Only at B&H!
The Blackmagic Design Pyxis 6K EF is a serious piece of cinema kit, and right now, B&H is offering an exclusive deal that makes it more accessible than ever.
As part of the Bild Expo event, you can pick up the Blackmagic Design Pyxis 6K EF for $2,495, down from its regular price of $3,195 - a massive $700 saving!
SAVE $700 at B&H. This modular full-frame cinema camera with 6K RAW recording, dual native ISO, and flexible lens mount options - ideal for pro-level indie filmmaking, now at an even cheaper price!
Designed for professional filmmakers, the Pyxis 6K EF combines a 36x24mm full-frame sensor, 13 stops of dynamic range, and a compact, box-style body that’s ideal for rigging. It shoots up to 6K resolution in Blackmagic RAW, delivering cinematic image quality that’s ready for the big screen, while maintaining the flexibility demanded by today’s productions.
With its Canon EF mount, the Pyxis 6K opens the door to an extensive range of high-quality lenses. Its full-size HDMI output, 12G-SDI, and dual CFexpress slots make it a powerhouse on set. Whether you're building a lightweight handheld rig or a full studio setup, this camera is built to adapt and perform.
This price drop is exclusive to B&H as part of their Bild Expo celebration - and it’s not one to miss. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to jump into full-frame cinema, this is it. A $700 saving on a camera of this calibre doesn’t come around often.
To see more B&H Bild exclusive deals visit our Best B&H Bild camera deals hub.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.