This Nikon-yellow Toyota Land Cruiser will be touring the USA to deliver workshops and hands-on experiences with Nikon's latest cameras

The good folks at Nikon are about to hit the road as part of the Nikon Tour 2025, where a crack team of Nikon experts will be bringing the Big N to the people.

A Toyota Land Cruiser, dressed in Nikon yellow, will tour the United States jam-packed with Nikon Z5 II and Nikon Z50 II cameras. The Nikon Tour will visit various US cities including Chicago, San Diego, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Houston – but that’s not all.

According to Nikon, “Each stop will offer a different and distinct experience brimming with local flavor and personality.” Both Nikon Creators and Ambassadors, and local artists and influencers will link up with the roving Nikon team to deliver workshops and photo walks, covering various genres.

Can't make the tour? The Nikon Mobile Kiosk will be popping up in various US cities, too (Image credit: Nikon)

The Nikon Tour kicks off in Chicago and Aurora from May 18 to May 24, with photo walks from Nikon Ambassador, Audrey Woulard, and Nikon Creator, Lauren Ashley Grenda. You can register for your chosen date, here, with a more detailed schedule set to appear in due course.

If you’re unable to hook up with the touring Nikon SUV, a Nikon Mobile Kiosk will be popping up in a series of locations across 2025 and 2026, also providing the opportunity to embark on activities and get hands-on with the latest Nikon cameras.

"We want to get our latest mirrorless camera models into people’s hands, letting them experience first-hand how Nikon can empower their creative potential," said Nikon's senior vice president of marketing and planning, Fumiko Kawabata.

Here are the Chicago dates:

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

May 18: Aurora, Illinois, with Lauren Ashley

May 19: Chicago with Nick Sinnott

May 20: Lincoln Park Conservatory with Lauren Ashley

May 21: Chicago with Gerri Whitley

May 22: Chicago with Audrey Woulard

May 23: River Esplanade Park with Audrey Woulard

May 24: Aurora, Illinois, with Audrey Woulard

Today's best Nikon Z50 II and Nikon Z5 II deals $906.95 View Low Stock $999.95 $906.95 View $1,046.95 View Show more

You might also like...

Are you a Nikon fan like me? Check out the best Nikon cameras and the best Nikon Z lenses. Plus, I can't believe the Nikon Z5 II is the cheapest full-frame camera to shoot RAW video... Actually, I can!