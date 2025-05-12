Nikon launches grand tour across the United States in a yellow SUV laden with the latest Z cameras
Nikon hits the road, Jack! In a bid to deliver workshops and the latest Z-Series cameras to photography lovers across the United States
The good folks at Nikon are about to hit the road as part of the Nikon Tour 2025, where a crack team of Nikon experts will be bringing the Big N to the people.
A Toyota Land Cruiser, dressed in Nikon yellow, will tour the United States jam-packed with Nikon Z5 II and Nikon Z50 II cameras. The Nikon Tour will visit various US cities including Chicago, San Diego, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Houston – but that’s not all.
According to Nikon, “Each stop will offer a different and distinct experience brimming with local flavor and personality.” Both Nikon Creators and Ambassadors, and local artists and influencers will link up with the roving Nikon team to deliver workshops and photo walks, covering various genres.
The Nikon Tour kicks off in Chicago and Aurora from May 18 to May 24, with photo walks from Nikon Ambassador, Audrey Woulard, and Nikon Creator, Lauren Ashley Grenda. You can register for your chosen date, here, with a more detailed schedule set to appear in due course.
If you’re unable to hook up with the touring Nikon SUV, a Nikon Mobile Kiosk will be popping up in a series of locations across 2025 and 2026, also providing the opportunity to embark on activities and get hands-on with the latest Nikon cameras.
"We want to get our latest mirrorless camera models into people’s hands, letting them experience first-hand how Nikon can empower their creative potential," said Nikon's senior vice president of marketing and planning, Fumiko Kawabata.
Here are the Chicago dates:
- May 18: Aurora, Illinois, with Lauren Ashley
- May 19: Chicago with Nick Sinnott
- May 20: Lincoln Park Conservatory with Lauren Ashley
- May 21: Chicago with Gerri Whitley
- May 22: Chicago with Audrey Woulard
- May 23: River Esplanade Park with Audrey Woulard
- May 24: Aurora, Illinois, with Audrey Woulard
Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
