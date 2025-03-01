Just think of the optical intricacies involved in designing and building a lens like this. How's it so cheap!?

When I first learned that the Sigma 300-600mm f/4 DG OS Sports would cost less than $6,000, I thought it was a myth. Fast super-telephoto lenses have always been expensive. After all, high magnification and good image quality requires lots of expensive glass. And while the best mirrorless cameras have undoubtedly ushered in a golden age for long lenses, thanks to increasing image quality and good prices, fast glass at extreme focal lengths still comes at a premium far beyond the average photographer. Well, maybe until now...

I know, I know, you can buy a used car for $5,999 / £5,899, but comparatively speaking, the Sigma 300-600mm f/4 DG OS Sports does sit within the enthusiast ballpark. I’ve said many times before, we’re conditioned to spend big on cameras, but the most intelligent investment – in most cases – is quality glass. But don’t take my word for it, let’s put the lens I've taken to calling the ‘Sigmungandr’ (for all my Norse Mythology fans out there!) into perspective by taking a look at what else is on the market.

Features - Sigma 300-600mm F4 DG OS | Sports - YouTube Watch On

Nikon photographers are pretty lucky when it comes to affordable super-telephoto lenses, with one of the best-value long lenses on the mirrorless market. I’m of course talking about the already legendary Nikon Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR, which costs $1,899.95 / £1,799. It’s a third of the price of the Sigma, half the weight (although not exactly light), and boasts a bigger zoom range. But, it’s one stop slower at the wide end and 1.3 stops slower at the telephoto end, and that’s the trick ain’t it? It may not seem like much, but fast glass doesn't come cheap. Think about the price difference of an f/1.8 prime over an f/1.2 prime, for example.

Depending on what you photograph, speed matters. If you’re photographing college football under floodlights, a 600mm with a constant f/4 aperture is a big deal.

The same could be said for a wildlife photographer who regularly works in thick forest or gloomy conditions.

Owning a native 600mm f/4 has been out of reach for most photographers, the Nikon Z 600mm f4 TC VR S and Canon RF 600mm f4 L IS USM sit at $15,499.95 / £14,899 and $12,999.00 / £14,179.99 respectively, with the Sony FE 600mm f4 OSS G Master costs $12,999.99 / £11,999. The Sigma has them all beat, and then some.

I love my Nikon Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR, but I'd be sorely tempted should Sigma ever release a Z-mount version of the 300-600mm f/4 DG OS Sports (Image credit: Mike Harris)

If you’re really not bothered about low-light issues, you can happily get away with something like the Canon RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM. An incredibly versatile lens that’s great value at $1,899 / £2,299. And of course, there’s the brand new Sony 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS to boot at $2,899.99 / £2,549.99. See what I mean about a golden age for mirrorless super-telephoto lenses?

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But even among all of these great value optics, the Sigma 300-600mm f/4 DG OS Sports is something special. It reminds me of the 300-800mm f/5.6 EX DG HSM, affectionately dubbed the ‘Sigmonster’. This whopping great lens from the early noughties is now discontinued, but it boasted a similarly crazy cost-to-spec ratio that was unheard of at the time.

Of course, Digital Camera World has yet to review the Sigma 300-600mm f/4 DG OS Sports, but with Sigma’s claims of an optical performance akin to a 600mm prime and with 5.5 stops of optical stabilization, I’m really looking forward to seeing what it can do. The big kicker though depends on what system you're using. As of right now, the lens is only available in Sony E mount and L Mount.

Another downside is the size and weight. This thing is nearly 8.8lb / 4kg, which makes it roughly 2.2lb / 1kg heavier than its more expensive f/4 competitors.

But honestly, that doesn't matter to me. Anything over 4.4lb / 2kg and you'll need a monopod or tripod for even moderately lengthy sessions. It could be 6.6lb / 3kg but you'd still require the extra support. And at half the price of other 600mm f/4 offerings, my back can take a little extra weight.

This one's shaping up nicely Sigma!

You may also like...

If you're interested in long lenses, my Nikon Z 180-600mm is my favorite lens, and I’ve just realized it’s manufactured in China. And if you'd like to wield your super-telephoto lens like a pro, here's how to capture perfect panning shots in motorsport photography. And finally, make sure you check out the best telephoto lenses.