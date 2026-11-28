Black Friday brings with it major sales and the ads that come along with it – but the Saturday after Thanksgiving is Small Business Saturday, an initiative designed to give voice to smaller businesses.

However, as a photographer, as I started my holiday shopping list, I started thinking about ways to support artists.

From beautiful wall art to coffee-table-worthy photo books, here are 15 photographers to consider shipping with this Small Business Saturday.

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Books

A minimalistic street photography book on urban emotion

(Image credit: Mark Fearnley / TeNeues)

Cities tend to be crowded, but in The Art of Solitude, photographer Mark Fearnley explores the feeling of loneliness and isolation in a big city through poignant street photography. The book celebrates human resilience in a series of photographs from a painter-turned-photographer.

• The Art of Solitude by Mark Fearnley

A modern photographer using old techniques to capture quiet moments

(Image credit: Lara Porzak)

In The Chemistry of Memory, fine-art photographer Laura Porzak explores photography’s ability to hold on to fleeting moments, inspired by hanging photographs around her mother’s hospital bed after a stroke. Porzak uses old techniques, from tintype to gelatin silver, to explore the concept in a book that encompasses three decades of photography.

• The Chemistry of Memory by Laura Porzak

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A portrait of sled dogs, born from a scar

(Image credit: Guadalupe Laiz / Images Publishing)

In Echoes of the Pack, photographer Guadalupe Laiz explores the lives of rarely photographed sled dogs on the outskirts of Inuit communities. The book is a three-year culmination of photographs – and one that, after being bitten by one, the photographer wasn’t sure she’d ever finish.

• Echoes of the Pack by Guadalupe Laiz

A photographer duo’s poignant capture of Mom and Pop Diners

(Image credit: Counter Culture: New York City’s Greatest Diners and Luncheonettes, Photographs by James T. and Karla L. Murray, text by Emma Orlow © 2026 Prestel Publishing)

In Counter Culture, photographers James T and Karla L Murray captured New York’s mom-and-pop diners as community pillars. The book explores the experience of sitting in a diner, both historic and modern, amid the rise of gentrification and consumerism.

• Counter Culture: New York City’s Greatest Diners and Luncheonettes

Street photography meets wildlife photography in a stunning black-and-white book

(Image credit: Irys Publishing)

In Street Safari, photographer Alan Schaller creates a stunning compilation that mixes street photography with the pets and wildlife that live among us. The book is filled with images both humorous and poignant.

• Street Safari by Alan Schaller

A collection of photographs mixing home and architecture

(Image credit: Ben Marcin)

Holdouts by Ben Marcin is a photo book of homes that somehow feel more like portraiture than architecture. The book spans Marcin’s 40 years of photographing homes, narrowing in on the Holdouts: the lone row houses that refused to sell to developers, abandoned farmhouses, and temporary homeless encampments.

• Holdouts by Ben Marcin

A plea to vintage movie theaters: Please Remain Standing

(Image credit: Benita VanWinkle)

In America’s Hometown Movie Theatres: Please Remain Standing, photographer Benita VanWinkle explores the longstanding place where people could come together in small towns regardless of beliefs or politics: the locally owned movie theater. The book encompasses 44 years of photographing classic theaters across all 50 states before they are replaced with modern multiplexes.

• America’s Hometown Movie Theatres: Please Remain Standing

A quarter century of small acts of kindness

(Image credit: William Meyers)

In Civics, photographer William Meyers compiles the 25 years that he spent photographing small acts of kindness. The resulting book is a black-and-white collection of how ordinary Americans show up for each other.

• Civics by William Meyers

A photo study on false confessions

(Image credit: Robin Dahlberg / Kehrer Verlag)

In Breaking Point: When the Criminal Justice System Fails, lawyer-turned-photographer Robin Dahlberg explores the topic of false confessions through a series of portraits of six exonerated individuals. The portraits are paired alongside stills from confession tapes, photographs of interrogation rooms and interviews in an award-winning book.

• Breaking Point: When the Criminal Justice System Fails

Wall Art and Fine Art Prints

Stunning underwater worlds by Nadia Aly

Nadia Aly is a photographer and educator, capturing underwater worlds and sharing insight into underwater photography. Featured in National Geographic and as Underwater Photographer of the Year, Aly’s prints can be purchased from her website.

• Nadia Aly underwater photography

Nature photography prints and cards by Ben Pulletz

(Image credit: Ben Pulletz)

Nature photographer Ben Pulletz founded Feathers & Hills when he was just 17. Now 24, he sells his stunning nature photography as prints, cards, and gifts on Feathers & Hills.

• Feather & Hills

An Impressive wildlife photography calendar from an 11-year-old photographer

(Image credit: Poliana DeVane)

Tyler DeVane has an impressive collection of beautiful photographs available as a 2027 photo calendar, as well as other gifts made from his photographs and drawings. What’s even more impressive? He’s just 11 years old and shoots with the Sony RX10 IV bridge camera.

• Tyler’s Creations Wildlife Photography 2027 Calendar

Large-scale fine-art photography by Andrew Prokos

(Image credit: Andrew Prokos)

Andrew Prokos approaches architectural photography on a large scale. His work often features repeating patterns, abstract depictions, and impressive cityscapes.

• Andrew Prokos fine art photography

Award-winning plant portraits by Annie Green-Armytage

Annie Green-Armytage is an award-winning photographer known for her photographs of gardens and natural worlds. She sells her fine art prints on her website, from abstract work to her lovely salt marsh series.

• Annie Green-Armytage: portraits of plants and the natural world

Dark fine art photography by Brooke Shaden

(Image credit: Brooke Shaden)

Fine art photographer Brook Shaden is best known for her dark self-portraits exploring difficult emotions from grief to fear. Her work is available as fine art prints, but also as photo books.

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