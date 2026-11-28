When the first wave of thin-and-light phones arrived, I predicted that we’d see phone makers push their mainline flagships in the opposite direction.

Freed from the pursuit of ever-slimmer designs, manufacturers could focus on more powerful camera systems with larger bodies, bigger batteries, and the processing power and cooling needed to get the most out of increasingly ambitious camera hardware.

Across the smartphone market, this year’s pro-level flagships have largely followed that trajectory. Perhaps the best example is the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, which has served as my daily driver for the last month or so.

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It’s a big phone, with a 6.78-inch display and a battery that outclasses that of a base-model iPad. It also sports the most advanced camera system I’ve used in my years as a phone reviewer.

(Image credit: Jamie Richards / Digital Camera World)

The Find X10 Pro Max manages to squeeze three 200MP cameras into its relatively modest rear camera housing.

The main camera pairs a 1/1.3-inch sensor with a 24mm wide-angle lens, while the ultrawide and 3x telephoto cameras each get a 1/1.56-inch sensor, with 13mm and 70mm lenses, respectively.

Then there’s the Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit, included when you buy the phone directly from Oppo, which mounts over the telephoto lens to extend its optical reach to 10x that of the main camera.

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I’m handy enough with a phone camera, but I wouldn’t call myself a photographer – and the Find X10 Pro Max is certainly more powerful than I really know what to do with. That said, for a wallet-shattering £1,499 (around $1,964 / AU$2,953) I’d hope the phone could lend me a helping hand in taking a decent photo or two.

With that in mind, I took the phone out to London landmarks, nature reserves and concerts to find out whether Oppo’s latest flagship could turn me from a phone enthusiast into a proper photographer.

Returning to nature (sort of)

Our hero’s journey begins in Sydenham Hill Wood, one of the few remaining pockets of ancient woodland in Greater London. Despite the overcast skies, I was hopeful that I could capture a few shots of nesting parakeets and overgrown pathways.

However, my ambitions of becoming a twitcher were quite literally smoothed over by some overzealous, AI-like image processing, particularly when using the Hasselblad teleconverter to pick out birds high in the treetops.

As impressive as the phone’s optical reach is, there’s only so much detail that computational photography can convincingly recover.

(Image credit: Jamie Richards / Digital Camera World)

(Image credit: Jamie Richards / Digital Camera World)

The main camera fared better, and I grabbed some nicely detailed shots of the folly nestled among the trees, although the compositions themselves were hardly anything to write home about.

I wondered whether a change of location and a deeper dive into Oppo’s camera app settings could lead me to better snaps.

(Image credit: Jamie Richards / Digital Camera World)

(Image credit: Jamie Richards / Digital Camera World)

City snaps

Like most camera phones, the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max fares best when given an abundance of natural light to work with. Its sensors, while large by smartphone standards, are still relatively small in the grand scheme of things.

Luckily, the second leg of my expedition found me wandering through Shoreditch and the City of London under clearer skies (or, at least, as clear as one could reasonably hope for during fall in Britain).

Here, I tested out the Find X10 Pro Max’s Lumo composition assistant. Unlike the text-based Camera Coach feature found on Google Pixel phones, Oppo’s assistant analyzes the image in your viewfinder and suggests an alternative composition.

You simply reposition the phone, to line up two dots on the screen, and the camera automatically adjusts the zoom to frame the suggested shot.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jaime Richards / Digital Camera World) (Image credit: Jaime Richards / Digital Camera World) (Image credit: Jaime Richards / Digital Camera World) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

As a hardcore skeptic of digital assistants and anything that interferes with the creative process, I was pleasantly surprised by how much I liked this tool. It’s tucked away behind an unobtrusive button in the camera app and its suggestions were, more often than not, pretty decent.

It didn’t always nail it right away, but using the assistant definitely got me thinking more consciously about shot composition.

(Image credit: Jamie Richards / Digital Camera World)

I also spent some time experimenting with Master mode, which is Oppo’s take on a 'pro' camera mode.

This is where photographers will find the familiar manual controls for ISO, shutter speed, white balance and manual focus. It also tones down the ‘touch-up’ processing seen with the basic photo mode.

Master mode also became my go-to for concerts and clubs. At a recent event at The Greyhound in Peckham, I used Master mode to ramp up the ISO and slow my shutter speed, so that I could capture snaps from within the darkness of the club.

(Image credit: Jamie Richards / Digital Camera World)

(Image credit: Jamie Richards / Digital Camera World)

Back in the City, I started thinking more deliberately about the phone’s three lenses.

I experimented with the ultrawide and telephoto cameras for close-ups of flowers and longer-range snaps, before attaching the Hasselblad teleconverter at the Barbican estate, using its exaggerated perspective compression to flatten the field of view for abstract shots of the area’s looping brutalist architecture.

(Image credit: Jamie Richards / Digital Camera World)

(Image credit: Jamie Richards / Digital Camera World)

(Image credit: Jamie Richards / Digital Camera World)

Of course, dedicated testing aside, the Find X10 Pro Max is also a fantastic point-and-shoot camera. I was consistently impressed by how detailed and colorful my casual snaps looked straight out of the phone without any touch-up.

And at 226g, it’s incredibly easy to grab from a bag or pocket in time to capture moving subjects and considerably more portable than a dedicated camera system.

(Image credit: Jamie Richards / Digital Camera World)

(Image credit: Jamie Richards / Digital Camera World)

(Image credit: Jamie Richards / Digital Camera World)

No replacement for hard work

I thoroughly enjoyed taking the Find X10 Pro Max out on photo walks, and I was consistently impressed by how well its cameras held up across such a variety of environments. In particular, just how much color and detail the image processing pipeline was able to pull from backlit or overcast shots.

But as capable as modern camera phones have become, there’s still a considerable difference between taking a technically good photograph and taking an interesting one.

With that said, Oppo’s AI-powered composition assistant is a neat starting point – but a great camera phone is no replacement for years of photographic practice or training.

When I think back to the photo walks I’ve been on with my photographer pals, a little software assistance is no match for the eye for a photograph that they’ve developed over years of practice.

They see photographic opportunities in places I’d ordinarily walk straight past – and that’s not something even the most sophisticated camera phone can teach me overnight.

So the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max hasn’t magically turned me into a photographer, but still – I’m genuinely happy with some of the shots I was able to grab with it. If you’ve got a fair bit of money going spare, it’s a great pick for detailed shots in an ultra-portable form factor while also doing everything else a smartphone does.

I’ll be keeping mine on standby for a while longer.